Prep roundup: Montgomery, Petaluma, Casa Grande softball play well at tournaments

Baseball

No. 2 Casa Grande 4, Clayton Valley Charter 1

A banged-up Gauchos squad pulled out a solid nonleague win over the Ugly Eagles on Saturday behind a stellar first varsity start from Drew Bugbee.

The junior reliever stepped up and threw six innings of one-run ball with five hits, five strikeouts and no walks before AJ Ferrando got the final three outs in the seventh to earn the save.

Kalen Clemmens had two hits with a double and an RBI, Luke Bell had two RBIs and Jeffrey Rice had two hits, including a double.

Casa Grande (9-4) returns to VVAL play next week with a two-game series against Sonoma Valley (7-6).

No. 4 Maria Carrillo 6, Montgomery 5 (8)

Finishing a game from March 27 that was suspended due to rain, the Pumas outlasted the Vikings in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday.

After Montgomery (7-6-1) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eight, Maria Carrillo (8-4) scored twice in the bottom of the inning for the walk-off win. Max Peterson scored the game-winning run on an error.

Trailing 4-2 after five innings, the Vikings tied the game in the top of the seventh inning to force extras.

For the Pumas, Charlie Toig tripled with two RBIs, Lorenzo Parker had two hits with an RBI, Tommy McPhee had two hits and two runs and Jackson Hunt earned the win with two strong innings out of the bullpen.

Shane Lerdahl had two hits with a double and Salvador Pedroza, Dylan Corcoran and Lukas Walker all had an RBI and a hit.

No. 6 Justin-Siena 11, Terra Linda 1 (5)

The Braves defeated the Trojans in a run-rule-shortened nonleague game Saturday.

Everet Johnson had three doubles and four RBIs, Luke Giusto went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and Sam Denkin had an RBI triple. Four pitchers for Justin-Siena (10-3) combined to allow just four hits while striking out seven.

No. 7 Vintage 12, Sonoma Valley 4

The Crushers took sole control of first place in the VVAL with a big win over the Dragons on Saturday.

It’s the sixth win in the last seven games for Vintage (8-7, 4-1), which scored in all but one inning against Sonoma Valley (7-6, 2-3).

Blake Porter went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and five RBIs, Ian Fernandez went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Kai Gulliksen had three hits, including a double, with an RBI. Noah Piersig earned the win on the mound, striking out five with a walk, five hits and one earned run allowed in six innings.

Elias Colmenares doubled with three RBIs to pace Sonoma Valley offensively.

No. 4 Maria Carrillo 12, No. 3 Ukiah 9

The Pumas scored 10 runs over the fifth and sixth innings to split their NBL-Oak series with the Wildcats on Friday.

Lorenzo Parker doubled in a two-hit day with four RBIs, Charlie Toig had two RBIs ad Eli Jamieson, Nate Sanders and Jaden Purugganan all had an RBI apiece. Tommy McPhee earned the win, striking out 11 with six hits and three earned runs allowed in six innings.

Kessler Koch had three hits with an RBI, George Gibbs had two hits with an RBI and Takoda Newman had two RBIs for Ukiah (9-3, 1-1).

Healdsburg 7, Montgomery 0

Alex Mauro-Manos allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout to hand the Vikings their first loss of NBL-Redwood play on Friday.

Mauro-Manos struck out eight and threw just 84 pitches in the win, while Wyatt Dugan had two hits and four RBIs to pace Healdsburg (6-8, 3-3) offensively. Xander Harms also had two hits with an RBI.

Windsor 9, Rancho Cotate 4

The Jaguars notched their first league win in salvaging a series split with the Cougars on Friday.

RJ Johnson had three hits with three RBIs, Jake Scott hit a three-run home run, Micah Sanders had two RBIs and Brandon Curry went 3-for-3 with two runs. Adrian Rosiles earned the win out of the bullpen as Windsor (4-4-1, 1-1) broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Lucas Hermes doubled with an RBI for Rancho Cotate (5-8, 1-1).

Other scores

Benicia 12, Windsor 6

Vacaville 10, Sonoma Valley 5

Berean Christian 21, Credo 2

Technology 6, Tomales 1

Softball

Livermore Stampede Tournament

No. 1 Casa Grande 8, San Ramon Valley 0

The Gauchos won both games of a doubleheader against the Wolves on Saturday in an altered tournament format for the prestigious Livermore Stampede.

Rain and poor field conditions forced the cancellation of the tournament Friday, but teams were able to get a few games played the following day.

Kansas commit Lila Partridge threw a complete-game shutout in the second game, striking out nine with a walk and four hits allowed. Lauren Ketchu had two RBIs and Molly Gallagher had two hits and two runs for Casa Grande (9-2).

No. 1 Casa Grande 4, San Ramon Valley 1

In the first game, the Gauchos scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away for the win. Alex Giacomini had a go-ahead two-run double while Georgia Moss pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out nine with three walks and two hits allowed.

Los Gatos Tournament

Maria Carrillo 1, Carlmont 1

The Pumas went 0-1-1 in tournament play Saturday in Los Gatos. They tied their first game with the Scots out of the Central Coast Section.

Gabrielle Burk-Chavez hit a solo home run to break a scoreless tie in the sixth for the only offense for Maria Carrillo (5-3-1) while Paige Richard struck out six, walked four and allowed six hits and a run in a complete game in the circle.

Willow Glen 9, Maria Carrillo 0

The Pumas then fell to the defending NorCal Division 2 champion Rams in their second game, a five-inning contest.

Rachaely Yaya had Carrillo’s only hit, a single with one out in the fifth.

Tracy Tournament

No. 4 Vintage 2, Dublin 2

The Crushers went 1-0-1 in their showing at the NorCal Classic tournament in Tracy on Saturday, finishing the day with a tie after winning their opener earlier in the day.

Brianna Allen tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to cap a two-run comeback for Vintage (7-2-1). Malina Viruet broke the seal with an RBI double a batter prior.

Angie Rubalcava went the distance in the circle, striking out eight with two walks, six hits and two earned runs allowed.

No. 4 Vintage 5, Christian-El Cajon 4

The Crushers scored an exciting win in their first game of tournament play.

After Christian, one of the top teams from the San Diego Section, scored four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead, the Crushers responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to retake the lead for good.

Devin Viruet had a double and two RBIs, Audrey Manley had two hits and an RBI and Desiree Griffith had an RBI on a hit. Noelle Rofkahr earned the win in the circle, working 3⅓ innings.

Rancho Cotate Tournament

Montgomery 5, No. 3 Cardinal Newman 3

The Vikings went 2-0 with two impressive wins in a tournament at Rancho Cotate on Saturday.

Montgomery (2-3-1) scored four runs in the fourth inning of their second game of the day against the Cardinals (10-3) to snap their 10-game winning streak.

Lily Lorenz had two RBIs, Elise Mitchell doubled with an RBI and Mia Robinson had two hits, while Sara Habkirk struck out six with six hits and no walks allowed in six innings of work in the circle.

For Newman, Izzie Kunimune had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs.

Montgomery 6, No. 6 Petaluma 5

The Vikings scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth for a walk-off win over the Trojans in their first game of the day.

Siena Quattrocchi scored the winning run on an error with the bases loaded to seal the win. Lorenz finished with three hits, Elle Picard had two RBIs and Sydney Millea doubled with two RBIs for Montgomery.

Tatum Mullins tripled with two RBIs for Petaluma (8-4) while Taylor Pellonari had two hits with a double and an RBI.

No. 3 Cardinal Newman 7, Clayton Valley Charter 3

The Cardinals opened the tournament with a solid win over the Ugly Eagles.

Makenna Homan had two RBIs and scored twice, Kunimune doubled with an RBI and Callie Howard struck out seven in a four-inning complete game.

No. 6 Petaluma 2, Rancho Cotate 1

The Trojans, who went 2-1 in the tournament, took down the host Cougars in their second game of the day.

Lily Gemma went 1-for-3 and broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double. Lauren Wilson made it 2-0 a batter later with an RBI single. Mya Gonzalez earned the win in the circle with three strikeouts, five hits and a run in six innings.

Rancho Cotate (3-5) got a run back in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice groundout from Tehani Guerrero. Alex Schmelzel pitched well (six innings, seven hits, two earned runs, strikeouts) but took the loss.

No. 6 Petaluma 6, Clayton Valley Charter 2

The Trojan scored all six runs over the third and fourth innings to win their tournament opener over the Ugly Eagles.

Jess Hamilton doubled twice with two RBIs, Mya Gonzalez had two RBIs and Lauren Wilson had two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Lily Pardini earned the win with eight strikeouts, a walk, seven hits and two unearned runs allowed in 4⅓ innings.

Rancho Cotate 17, Deer Valley 1

The Cougars made quick work of the Wolves in their tournament opener after scoring 10 runs in the first inning.

Isabella Scardina hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs, Schmelzel doubled twice in a three-hit game with two RBIs, KK Garcia doubled with two RBIs and Lillian Alves and Kayla Mahnken each had two RBIs. Schmelzel tossed a four-inning no-hitter in the circle with three strikeouts, two walks and an unearned run.

