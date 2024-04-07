Prep roundup: Montgomery, Petaluma, Casa Grande softball play well at tournaments

Baseball

No. 2 Casa Grande 4, Clayton Valley Charter 1

A banged-up Gauchos squad pulled out a solid nonleague win over the Ugly Eagles on Saturday behind a stellar first varsity start from Drew Bugbee.

The junior reliever stepped up and threw six innings of one-run ball with five hits, five strikeouts and no walks before AJ Ferrando got the final three outs in the seventh to earn the save.

Kalen Clemmens had two hits with a double and an RBI, Luke Bell had two RBIs and Jeffrey Rice had two hits, including a double.

Casa Grande (9-4) returns to VVAL play next week with a two-game series against Sonoma Valley (7-6).

No. 4 Maria Carrillo 6, Montgomery 5 (8)

Finishing a game from March 27 that was suspended due to rain, the Pumas outlasted the Vikings in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday.

After Montgomery (7-6-1) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eight, Maria Carrillo (8-4) scored twice in the bottom of the inning for the walk-off win. Max Peterson scored the game-winning run on an error.

Trailing 4-2 after five innings, the Vikings tied the game in the top of the seventh inning to force extras.

For the Pumas, Charlie Toig tripled with two RBIs, Lorenzo Parker had two hits with an RBI, Tommy McPhee had two hits and two runs and Jackson Hunt earned the win with two strong innings out of the bullpen.

Shane Lerdahl had two hits with a double and Salvador Pedroza, Dylan Corcoran and Lukas Walker all had an RBI and a hit.

No. 6 Justin-Siena 11, Terra Linda 1 (5)

The Braves defeated the Trojans in a run-rule-shortened nonleague game Saturday.

Everet Johnson had three doubles and four RBIs, Luke Giusto went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and Sam Denkin had an RBI triple. Four pitchers for Justin-Siena (10-3) combined to allow just four hits while striking out seven.

No. 7 Vintage 12, Sonoma Valley 4

The Crushers took sole control of first place in the VVAL with a big win over the Dragons on Saturday.

It’s the sixth win in the last seven games for Vintage (8-7, 4-1), which scored in all but one inning against Sonoma Valley (7-6, 2-3).

Blake Porter went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and five RBIs, Ian Fernandez went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Kai Gulliksen had three hits, including a double, with an RBI. Noah Piersig earned the win on the mound, striking out five with a walk, five hits and one earned run allowed in six innings.

Elias Colmenares doubled with three RBIs to pace Sonoma Valley offensively.

No. 4 Maria Carrillo 12, No. 3 Ukiah 9

The Pumas scored 10 runs over the fifth and sixth innings to split their NBL-Oak series with the Wildcats on Friday.

Lorenzo Parker doubled in a two-hit day with four RBIs, Charlie Toig had two RBIs ad Eli Jamieson, Nate Sanders and Jaden Purugganan all had an RBI apiece. Tommy McPhee earned the win, striking out 11 with six hits and three earned runs allowed in six innings.

Kessler Koch had three hits with an RBI, George Gibbs had two hits with an RBI and Takoda Newman had two RBIs for Ukiah (9-3, 1-1).

Healdsburg 7, Montgomery 0

Alex Mauro-Manos allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout to hand the Vikings their first loss of NBL-Redwood play on Friday.

Mauro-Manos struck out eight and threw just 84 pitches in the win, while Wyatt Dugan had two hits and four RBIs to pace Healdsburg (6-8, 3-3) offensively. Xander Harms also had two hits with an RBI.

Windsor 9, Rancho Cotate 4

The Jaguars notched their first league win in salvaging a series split with the Cougars on Friday.

RJ Johnson had three hits with three RBIs, Jake Scott hit a three-run home run, Micah Sanders had two RBIs and Brandon Curry went 3-for-3 with two runs. Adrian Rosiles earned the win out of the bullpen as Windsor (4-4-1, 1-1) broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Lucas Hermes doubled with an RBI for Rancho Cotate (5-8, 1-1).

Other scores

Benicia 12, Windsor 6

Vacaville 10, Sonoma Valley 5

Berean Christian 21, Credo 2

Technology 6, Tomales 1

Softball

Livermore Stampede Tournament

No. 1 Casa Grande 8, San Ramon Valley 0

The Gauchos won both games of a doubleheader against the Wolves on Saturday in an altered tournament format for the prestigious Livermore Stampede.

Rain and poor field conditions forced the cancellation of the tournament Friday, but teams were able to get a few games played the following day.

Kansas commit Lila Partridge threw a complete-game shutout in the second game, striking out nine with a walk and four hits allowed. Lauren Ketchu had two RBIs and Molly Gallagher had two hits and two runs for Casa Grande (9-2).

No. 1 Casa Grande 4, San Ramon Valley 1

In the first game, the Gauchos scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away for the win. Alex Giacomini had a go-ahead two-run double while Georgia Moss pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out nine with three walks and two hits allowed.