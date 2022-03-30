Prep roundup: Montgomery softball takes down Cardinal Newman

The Montgomery softball team bounced back from a recent string of tough losses with an 8-2 win over Cardinal Newman on Tuesday for its first victory in North Bay League-Oak play.

Sophomore Sydney Millea pitched a complete game for the Vikings (2-5, 1-3), who had lost three straight entering Tuesday. She allowed five hits and two runs with three walks and four strikeouts in the seven-inning outing.

Millea also collected three hits and an RBI at the plate. Sophomore Sara Habkirk also had three hits, including a double, and drove in a game-high three runs. Kailee Randall contributed a double and a triple with an RBI and Jayden Cox added a solo home run.

Paytin Salfi paced the Cardinals (6-6, 3-1) with a pair of hits while Mackenzie Dennis and Callie Howard each drove in a run. The Cardinals have dropped four of their last five games but are tied atop the NBL-Oak standings with Rancho Cotate, which also won on Tuesday.

The Cougars got a complete-game outing from starter Kayla Dixon in a 10-0 five-inning win over West County. Dixon struck out six and walked one with three hits and doubled in a two-hit day with a pair of RBIs at the plate.

Hailey Wyatt had three more RBIs for the Cougars (3-1, 3-1) while Kailey Yahya scored three times with three hits, Tiare Guerrero went 2 for 3 and scored twice and Paige Vraneswich drove in two runs.

West County (6-6, 1-3) will look to snap its three-game skid at Montgomery on Thursday.

In the other NBL-Oak game from Tuesday, Windsor picked up an 11-2 win over Maria Carrillo.

Mia Avila pitched all seven innings for the Jaguars (6-4, 2-2) with eight strikeouts, two walks, seven hits and two runs. She also had two hits with an RBI.

Riley Zwetsloot hit her second home run of the year in a two-hit, two-RBI day, and Maddie Senkowski went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI.

Olivia Rivera drove in both runs for the Pumas (6-4, 2-2) with her fourth home run of the season.

In the NBL-Redwood, St. Vincent held on to the top spot in the standings with a 3-0 win over Ukiah on Tuesday.

Sophia Skubic pitched a complete game with four hits, two walks and seven strikeouts for the Mustangs (6-5, 3-0). Izzy Badaglia went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs while Kat Cespedes hit a solo home run, her first of the year.

Julia Maldonado went six innings with eight hits, one earned run and a strikeout for Ukiah (1-6, 1-2) in the loss.

Piner kept pace with the Mustangs in league play with a 15-0 win over Elsie Allen in five innings on Tuesday.

Both Madison Mohr and Mariah Membrilla went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for the Prospectors (5-5, 3-1), who had 11 batters drive in at least one run. In the circle, Membrilla and Bryce MacMillan combined to allow just one hit with three strikeouts in five innings of work.

Elsie Allen (0-4, 0-3) will look to break into the win column when it hosts St. Vincent on Thursday.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Casa Grande had its three-game winning streak snapped by American Canyon 15-5 on Tuesday.

Kylie Carlomagno doubled and drove in two runs for the Gauchos (5-3, 1-1), while Maddie Fannin, Marissa Brody and Jamie McGaughey each had two hits.

Baseball

Cardinal Newman racked up 20 hits in a 20-1 rout of Montgomery on Tuesday to open play in the NBL-Oak.

The Cardinals (8-1, 1-0), who have now won seven straight and are ranked in the top 30 in the state, got big performances out of Nathan Phelps (3 for 3, double, two RBIs), Gavin Rognlien (1 for 2, home run, three RBIs), Jack Larson (1 for 2, three RBIs), Brady Boyd (2 for 3, home run, double, two RBIs), Cody Guy (2 for 2, three RBIs), Landen Rota (2 for 3, double, two RBIs), Vero Poueu (2 for 3, double, three runs) and Jack Lazark (2 for 2, RBI).

Mason Lerma earned the win on the mound, striking out six with two hits and no walks in four innings.

Joaquin Huerta drove in the lone run for the Vikings (6-7, 0-1).

Boys tennis

Montgomery edged Healdsburg 4-3 on Tuesday in a cross-league battle.

Sam Gomez and Akira Gomez each won in three sets in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, the former beating Nikhil Bansal 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 and the latter taking down Geddy Frey 2-6, 6-1, 6-2

Healdsburg won singles No. 3 and No. 4, courtesy of Levi Frey, who beat Jaxson Howley 6-1, 6-0, and Logan Lumetta, who defeated Hayden Byrne 6-2, 6-4.

Montgomery also needed three sets to win No. 1 doubles, but Darius Cuenca and Brett Shea emerged as 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victors over Jesse Cobb and Yahir Ruiz. Grant English-Albert and Bailey Bounkhoum picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win over Dominic Duri and Declan Whitlock in No. 2 doubles.

Healdsburg won No. 3 doubles via default.

