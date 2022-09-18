Prep roundup: Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen headlines pack of local cross country winners at Viking Opener

Local speedsters put on a show at Saturday’s Viking Opener cross country meet on the 2-mile course at Spring Lake.

Out of five races in the boys division, local runners won four, while the three races on the girls’ side were all claimed by locals.

Unsurprisingly, the headliner was Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen, who blew away the field with a time of 10 minutes, 41.4 seconds — more than 40 seconds ahead of the second-best time in the entire field. The Viking races were run by class designation and Thomsen won the girls freshman/sophomore race handily. Thomsen’s classmate and teammate Seelah Kittlestrom finished second in 12:01.2.

Thomsen’s time is not only the best in the North Coast Section this season in the 2-mile but also breaks the 28-year-old sophomore record of 10:42 held by Julia Stamps and is the second-best time ever run at Spring Lake’s 2-mile course, according to redwoodempirerunning.com.

Stamps went on to win the national title that same season.

Sonoma Academy junior Athena Ryan finished second overall in the girls field, running a time of 11:27.3 to win the senior/junior race. Senior Amelie Maltz of Lick-Wilmdering took second in 11:59.3 and Cardinal Newman senior Siena Brunetti took third in 12:05.

Completing the local sweep for the girls was Montgomery freshman Cora Morthole, who won the open race with a time of 14:31.

On the boys side, the top three overall finishers were all from local schools. Montgomery senior Jude DeVries took first in 9:43.9, Piner senior Jared Hayes second in 10:9.9 and Santa Rosa senior Andrew Stevens third in 10:25.9.

Healdsburg’s Kaeden Anderson won the sophomore race with a time of 10:34.1, which was the fifth best in the entire field.

Xavier Surgeon from Windsor won the freshman race in 11:24.7 and Ukiah sophomore Peyton Jennings won the open race in 12:07.

Elsewhere, Sonoma Academy senior Tiernan Colby won his race at the prestigious Woodbridge Cross Country Classic in Irvine, running the 3-mile race in a time of 14:38.2. It’s the fastest-ever Sonoma County boys 3-mile time on a flat track, topping the time of 14:41 that Maria Carrillo’s Jacob Donohue ran at the same meet last year.

Volleyball

In late results from Thursday, Santa Rosa won an exciting five-set match against Rancho Cotate, 20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22, 15-12.

The Panthers (8-5) were led by Sabina Ixanova (19 kills), Alexis Fisher (11 kills), Jaiden Brooner-Furia (nine kills), Rylee Ponce (42 assists) and Jazmyn Cardenas (23 digs).

Also on Thursday, Analy won its third straight match, edging Ukiah in five sets, 25-12, 17-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-13.

Kylee Bauman led the Tigers (7-7) with 12 kills and nine digs, while Cadence Wood (11 kills) and Rose McCormick (10 kills, four aces) helped in the offensive attack. Ari Wood also had 19 digs and three aces, Isabella Campos added 10 digs and Remy Allen recorded 32 assists, six aces and nine digs

Girls golf

Cardinal Newman got some strong showings in a win over Windsor at Fountaingrove on Thursday.

Ella Foley led the field for the Cardinals with a 7-over 43 while Lillie Dayton carded 46 and Keely Collins a 49. Lala Luci (57), Lauren McKeown (58) and Mia Capitani (59) rounded out the Cardinals’ scores.

Windsor, which did not have enough players for a complete team score, was led by McKenna Murphy (51), Alex Martin (58) and Jojo Robertson (63).