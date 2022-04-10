Prep roundup: Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen runs blistering 3,200 at Arcadia Invitational

Not even a full year into her high school career, Montgomery freshman distance running star Hanne Thomsen continues to etch her name into the history books.

At the prestigious Arcadia Invitational track and field meet on Saturday, Thomsen ran the second-fastest 3,200-meter time in Redwood Empire history, according to records kept by Jim Crowhurst at Redwoodempirerunning.com. She finished the invitational race in 10 minutes, 12.03 seconds, a personal record and second all-time locally to only Sara Bei’s time of 10:11.11 she ran at the state meet in 2001.

While Thomsen finished fourth in the race – behind Lake Oswego’s Kate Peter (10:11.14), Niwot’s Eva Klingbeil and Mira Costa’s Dalia Frias (9:55.50) – her time currently stands as the sixth fastest in the nation and third fastest in the state.

According to Redwood Empire Running, Thomsen now has three of the top-11 fastest times ever run in the 3,200 in Redwood Empire history – all in her first season of track and field.

Outside of Thomsen, several other local standouts turned in some nice performances at the premier meet of the track and field season.

Santa Rosa’s Alex Manning finished ninth in the boys 110 hurdles in 15.21, just shy of his personal record of 15.16 he set at Stanford the week before.

Maria Carrillo pole vaulter Lily Mulligan finished 17th with a jump of 11 feet, 10 inches. Teammate Gracie Trenam ran in the rated 3,200 on Friday, taking 56th overall out of 60 runners in 11:33.15. And in the boys mile, Maria Carrillo’s Noe Vieyra finished in 4:30.42, good for 46th overall out of 62 runners.

Full results can be found here.

Baseball

For the second time in as many nights, a Healdsburg pitcher tossed a no-hitter.

A day after Jayson Licea no-hit Piner, Ayden Herguth did the same to Sonoma Academy, striking out 10 with two walks on 98 pitches in seven innings in a 14-0 win at Rec Park in Healdsburg.

The nonleague win pushes Healdsburg’s record to 11-5 overall.

Gavin Valls went 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Conor Smith had two hits and drove in three runs, Wyatt Dugan doubled with two RBIs and Matthew Rowland drove in a pair.

In other nonleague action on Saturday, Petaluma, the No. 3 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, beat Vacaville 10-0 for its third straight win. Zach Fiene went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Joe Brown hit his fourth home run of the season and David Wood, Jacob Haugen and Kyle Worden combined on the mound for a three-hit shutout to help the Trojans improve to 8-5 overall.

No. 6 Rancho Cotate also earned a nonleague win on Saturday, defeating Napa 7-4.

Dylan Gagnon hit a triple and drove in three runs, Syrus Olvera had a hit with two RBIs and Ben Soiland went 3 for 4 with an RBI to pace the Cougars (8-7) offensively.

Soiland also got the win on the mound, firing three innings of one-hit ball out of the bullpen with a strikeout.

Softball

No. 5 Windsor pushed its winning streak to four games with a wild 17-9 win over Napa.

The Jaguars (10-5) led 9-8 after four innings before pulling away with three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.

Freshman Demi Lagourgue had three hits and drove in four runs, Maddie Senkowski and Jennifer Doherty each doubled twice and drove in two, and Grace Boyle and Lily Caughie each recorded a pair of RBIs.

Girls lacrosse

Cardinal Newman edged host Casa Grande 11-9 on Saturday in a Vine Valley Athletic League battle.

Lily Zichichi scored five goals and dished out three assists while Taiten Kolpin added three goals of her own for the Cardinals (7-4, 5-1). Tessa Taylor added 11 saves in goal.

For the Gauchos (8-5, 5-2), Sierra Schmidt led with six goals and an assist.

