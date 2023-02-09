Prep roundup: NBL boys hoops tournament finals set

There continues to be chaos in postseason basketball in Sonoma County.

The Windsor boys, who faced Piner in a North Bay League Oak division tournament semifinal Wednesday night, needed overtime to win 60-58.

Piner was on its front foot the entire game and led in each of the first three quarters. For the Jaguars, took a Jayden Russotti free throw to tie it at 54 with 14 seconds left. In overtime, with the Jaguars up 60-58, a Piner three-point attempt hit the rim and Windsor advanced to Saturday’s title game.

In an NBL-Redwood tournament semifinal, the Rancho Cotate boys pulled off an upset of their own, beating Healdsburg 48-45. The Cougars made a couple of clutch free throws with 1.2 seconds left, after the Greyhounds buried two of their own.

Healdsburg’s Sam Vanden Heuvel led all scorers with 20 points, while Max Hubbell added 11 points. For Rancho, Isaac Candelaria scored 15 points and Decimus Shaw added nine.

In the other Oak semifinal, Cardinal Newman’s boys went on a 15-5 run to start the game and never looked back, beating Montgomery 53-36. The Cardinals also ended the game with a 13-5 fourth quarter.

The Cardinals’ Sam Cline led all scorers with 20 points, while Gavin Vogensen had 19 points and Drew Krilich 10 for Newman. For the Vikings, Will Grafe led the way with 11 points and three triples, and Izeyah Wright scored nine points.

Just like Newman, the Ukiah boys started the game on a 15-5 run in Wednesday’s other Redwood semifinal. They followed that up with a 13-4 second quarter and kept on the gas as they beat St. Vincent 63-24. Ukiah’s Tony Zacarias led all scorers with 18 points, while the Mustangs’ Jack Davis had five points.

With Wednesday’s results, the championship games are set: Windsor will face Newman for the third time this season in the Oak final, while Ukiah will face Rancho Cotate in the Redwood final. That game will be at 7:45 p.m. Friday, while the Oak final will have the same start time Saturday. Both will take place at Rancho.

In the Vine Valley Athletic league boys tournament, Petaluma held on Wednesday to beat American Canyon 53-42 and advance to the championship game.

The Trojans were up 37-15 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter before American Canyon went on a 27-16 run to end the game but ultimately fall short. Andy Bai led the scoring with 21 points, while Elliot Blue and Dalton Armstrong each added nine points.

The Trojans, who have won six out of their last seven games, will now face Justin-Siena in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game at Casa Grande on Saturday.

Boys soccer

Piner is the NBL-Oak champion, clinching the title after defeating Windsor 2-0 on Wednesday night. The Prospectors — specifically Alexis Alcantar Gonzalez — scored a goal in each half. Tony Pacheco earned an assist.

After being 1-0 down at halftime to Rancho Cotate via an Anthony Calvillo goal, Cardinal Newman turned it around and scored three goals in the second half to win 3-0. Sebastien Faivre (two goals) and Sammy Abbott were the scorers, while Nathan Lubega earned an assist.

Like Piner, Analy scored a goal in each half as the Tigers beat Healdsburg 2-0. Owen McCully and Elliott Meechan found the back of the net for the Tigers, and Mateo Cortez got an assist.

