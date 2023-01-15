Prep roundup: NBL-Oak shaken up in boys hoops

There is now a tie for first place atop the North Bay League Oak division basketball standings, as the No. 2 Windsor boys handed top-ranked Cardinal Newman its first loss this season, 51-48.

The Jaguars benefited from a huge second-quarter run that saw them take a 30-18 lead into halftime. Newman answered with a run of its own in the third quarter to make it 33-28.

From there it was back and forth until the final horn, and Windsor held on for the win to shake up the league standings.

Newman’s Gavin Vogensen led all scorers with 21 points. Jayden Russotti paced the Jaguars with 17 points, while Hayden Anderson chipped in 12 points and Finn Grace 11. Cardinals guard Sam Cline was held to just three points total.

On the other side of the Oak, No. 4 Piner held No. 3 Montgomery to 29 points in a 43-29 victory. The Prospectors took over in the second half, scoring 13 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth.

Piner’s Theo McDowell led all scorers with 16 points, while Kansh Singh added 14 points and Dave Baraka 11. Donovan Hawkins’ eight points led the Vikings.

Girls basketball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman traveled to the St. Mary’s MLK Showcase in Stockton and took care of business against Antelope, 81-46.

Abbie Mullins easily had the best night of her career, scoring 37 points with nine three-pointers. Kaida Angelo added 14 points.

