Prep roundup: NBL-Oak softball race heats up; top baseball teams keep winning

The race for the North Bay League-Oak softball pennant is getting exciting.

Tuesday’s league games featured wins by Cardinal Newman, Montgomery and Maria Carrillo, which gives us a new team all alone atop the league standings. Ukiah also kept its perfect league record intact with a season high in runs for a game.

In baseball, league leaders in both the Oak and Redwood divisions secured wins with strong pitching performances and Casa Grande extended its lead atop the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Let’s get into all the action.

Softball

No. 5 Cardinal Newman 8, No. 2 Windsor 5

After dropping three of their first four league games, the Cardinals earned a massive road win over the Jaguars.

The Cardinals (8-4, 2-3) scored five runs in the top of the sixth to create some separation in a 3-2 game, but the Jaguars (6-3, 3-1) rallied in the bottom of the seventh. The hosts scored three runs with one out and had the winning run at the plate, but freshman Izzy Kuminune got a strikeout and groundout to end it.

Ava Walters went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Jordyn Johnsen, fresh off winning gold in Peru with Team USA junior softball, went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Nicole DiMarco had two hits with an RBI. Callie Howard earned the win, striking out nine with no walks, nine hits and one earned run in 6⅓ innings.

For Windsor (6-3, 3-1), Demi Lagourgue had two RBIs and Lily Caughie and Maddie Senkowski each had two hits. With the loss and Maria Carrillo’s win, the Pumas take over sole control of first place in league.

No. 3 Maria Carrillo 13, Analy 3

The Pumas won their fourth game in a row to stay perfect in league play with another big offensive showing against the Tigers.

The Pumas (7-1, 4-0) wasted no time in surging out to an insurmountable lead as they plated nine runs in the first inning.

Olivia Rivera hit her team-leading third home run of the year in a 3-for-4 day with four RBIs, while Erin Kelleher added a pair of RBIs with a double and Rachaely Yaya had two hits with an RBI.

Kelleher and Madison Cooper combined to allow seven hits with one earned run, three walks and five six in the circle.

Kylee Bauman had two hits with an RBI to lead the Tigers (3-4, 1-3).

Montgomery 7, Rancho Cotate 1

The Vikings got into the win column in NBL-Oak play with a convincing victory over the Cougars.

The Vikings (4-3-1, 1-3) scored three runs in both the third and seventh innings as starting pitcher Sarah Habkirk kept the Cougars (3-7, 2-3) in check offensively.

Habkirk fired a complete game with nine strikeouts, no walks and three hits scattered over her seven innings of work. She also recorded an RBI on offense.

Jayden Cox, Sydney Millea, Elle Picard and Elise Mitchell all had two hits for the Vikings, with Cox and Mitchell, along with Habkirk, recording solo RBIs.

Alex Schmelzel had two hits with an RBI to lead Rancho.

Ukiah 18, Piner 6 (5 innings)

The Wildcats stayed perfect in NBL-Redwood play with a big offensive showing against the Prospectors.

McKenna Bird went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, Kali Garcia had three hits, including a double, with three RBIs while Kylyn Watkins, Addy Gordon and Kaloni Brown each had two RBIs to lead Ukiah (7-4, 5-0). Starting pitcher Autumn Walker struck out eight with seven walks and four hits allowed in five innings to earn the win.

Mariah Membrilla and Julia Almaraz led Piner (0-7, 0-5) at the plate, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Cloverdale 22, Middletown 2 (5 innings)

The Eagles put up a season high in runs in a resounding league win over the Mustangs to keep pace with St. Helena in the North Central League I.

Cloverdale (8-2, 4-1), which has now won four in a row, totaled 19 RBIs on 16 hits.

Leading the way offensively were Tylie Hatcher (4-for-4, two doubles, two RBIs) Cami Donahoo (2-for-4, triple, four RBIs), Alia Sanchez (2-for-3, double, two RBIs) and Rylee Reasoner 2-for-5, double, two RBI).

Charlotte Burchett earned the win, striking out two with two walks, an earned run and five hits allowed in a complete-game outing.

No. 2 Windsor 5, St. Helena 3

On Monday, the Jaguars rallied in the seventh to pick up a big nonleague win over the Saints.

Caughie hit a two-run single with two outs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and give Windsor its fifth win in a row.

Caughie had two hits on the day and a game-high two RBIs, while Senkowski went 2-for-3 and Sophia Soltanizadeh had an RBI.

Zoe Finney started and took the no decision with a strong 5⅔ innings that featured five hits, an earned run, four walks and five strikeouts. Mia Avila got the win with two strikeouts over a 1⅓ innings of relief.