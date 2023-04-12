Prep roundup: NBL-Oak softball race heats up; top baseball teams keep winning

The race for the North Bay League-Oak softball pennant is getting exciting.|
GUS MORRIS
April 11, 2023, 10:10PM
Tuesday’s league games featured wins by Cardinal Newman, Montgomery and Maria Carrillo, which gives us a new team all alone atop the league standings. Ukiah also kept its perfect league record intact with a season high in runs for a game.

In baseball, league leaders in both the Oak and Redwood divisions secured wins with strong pitching performances and Casa Grande extended its lead atop the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Let’s get into all the action.

Softball

No. 5 Cardinal Newman 8, No. 2 Windsor 5

After dropping three of their first four league games, the Cardinals earned a massive road win over the Jaguars.

The Cardinals (8-4, 2-3) scored five runs in the top of the sixth to create some separation in a 3-2 game, but the Jaguars (6-3, 3-1) rallied in the bottom of the seventh. The hosts scored three runs with one out and had the winning run at the plate, but freshman Izzy Kuminune got a strikeout and groundout to end it.

Ava Walters went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Jordyn Johnsen, fresh off winning gold in Peru with Team USA junior softball, went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Nicole DiMarco had two hits with an RBI. Callie Howard earned the win, striking out nine with no walks, nine hits and one earned run in 6⅓ innings.

For Windsor (6-3, 3-1), Demi Lagourgue had two RBIs and Lily Caughie and Maddie Senkowski each had two hits. With the loss and Maria Carrillo’s win, the Pumas take over sole control of first place in league.

No. 3 Maria Carrillo 13, Analy 3

The Pumas won their fourth game in a row to stay perfect in league play with another big offensive showing against the Tigers.

The Pumas (7-1, 4-0) wasted no time in surging out to an insurmountable lead as they plated nine runs in the first inning.

Olivia Rivera hit her team-leading third home run of the year in a 3-for-4 day with four RBIs, while Erin Kelleher added a pair of RBIs with a double and Rachaely Yaya had two hits with an RBI.

Kelleher and Madison Cooper combined to allow seven hits with one earned run, three walks and five six in the circle.

Kylee Bauman had two hits with an RBI to lead the Tigers (3-4, 1-3).

Montgomery 7, Rancho Cotate 1

The Vikings got into the win column in NBL-Oak play with a convincing victory over the Cougars.

The Vikings (4-3-1, 1-3) scored three runs in both the third and seventh innings as starting pitcher Sarah Habkirk kept the Cougars (3-7, 2-3) in check offensively.

Habkirk fired a complete game with nine strikeouts, no walks and three hits scattered over her seven innings of work. She also recorded an RBI on offense.

Jayden Cox, Sydney Millea, Elle Picard and Elise Mitchell all had two hits for the Vikings, with Cox and Mitchell, along with Habkirk, recording solo RBIs.

Alex Schmelzel had two hits with an RBI to lead Rancho.

Ukiah 18, Piner 6 (5 innings)

The Wildcats stayed perfect in NBL-Redwood play with a big offensive showing against the Prospectors.

McKenna Bird went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, Kali Garcia had three hits, including a double, with three RBIs while Kylyn Watkins, Addy Gordon and Kaloni Brown each had two RBIs to lead Ukiah (7-4, 5-0). Starting pitcher Autumn Walker struck out eight with seven walks and four hits allowed in five innings to earn the win.

Mariah Membrilla and Julia Almaraz led Piner (0-7, 0-5) at the plate, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Cloverdale 22, Middletown 2 (5 innings)

The Eagles put up a season high in runs in a resounding league win over the Mustangs to keep pace with St. Helena in the North Central League I.

Cloverdale (8-2, 4-1), which has now won four in a row, totaled 19 RBIs on 16 hits.

Leading the way offensively were Tylie Hatcher (4-for-4, two doubles, two RBIs) Cami Donahoo (2-for-4, triple, four RBIs), Alia Sanchez (2-for-3, double, two RBIs) and Rylee Reasoner 2-for-5, double, two RBI).

Charlotte Burchett earned the win, striking out two with two walks, an earned run and five hits allowed in a complete-game outing.

No. 2 Windsor 5, St. Helena 3

On Monday, the Jaguars rallied in the seventh to pick up a big nonleague win over the Saints.

Caughie hit a two-run single with two outs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and give Windsor its fifth win in a row.

Caughie had two hits on the day and a game-high two RBIs, while Senkowski went 2-for-3 and Sophia Soltanizadeh had an RBI.

Zoe Finney started and took the no decision with a strong 5⅔ innings that featured five hits, an earned run, four walks and five strikeouts. Mia Avila got the win with two strikeouts over a 1⅓ innings of relief.

Montgomery 19-0, Ukiah 0 (5 innings)

On Monday, the Vikings pounded the Wildcats in a nonleague meeting.

Habkirk stuffed the stat sheet, going 4-for-5 with a home run, double and nine RBIs and also earning the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts, no walks and two hits allowed in a complete game.

Jayden Cox also had a big game offensively for the Vikings, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Lillian Lorenz added a pair of RBIs with a hit.

Baseball

No. 2 Casa Grande 8, Sonoma Valley 1

Austin Steeves was nearly unhittable Tuesday as he led the Gauchos to their eighth win in a row.

The junior lefty tied his season high in strikeouts with 14 while allowing just one walk and one hit in five innings to earn the win, improving to 4-1 on the year and lowering his earned run average to 0.81.

The Gauchos (11-2, 5-0) got contributions from up and down their roster offensively. Wyatt Abramson drove in two runs with a hit, while Jeffery Rice and Zach Baird each had an RBI and Kalen Clemmens scored twice with a hit.

No. 3 Windsor 6, Analy 0

The Jaguars bounced back from their weekend loss behind a gem from starting pitcher Carson Dillon against the Tigers in NBL-Oak play Tuesday.

Dillon threw a complete-game shutout, scattering just three hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings.

Offensively, Clayton DeMars went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, TJ Karriker had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and Noah Strozewksi went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Jaguars (10-2, 3-0)

Analy (5-10, 0-3) got two hits from Brandon Kirtley.

Maria Carrillo 1, Rancho Cotate 0

The Pumas plated the game’s only run in the first inning, which was all the run support starting pitcher Gio Lucchesi needed as he tossed a complete-game shutout of the Cougars.

Lucchesi struck out seven with three walks and four hits allowed over his outing and had one of four hits for the Pumas (8-5, 1-2), who snapped a five-game skid.

Matt Anderson had the lone RBI on a sacrifice fly that scored Jayden Parugganan in the first.

Cougars starter Nate O’Leal pitched well in defeat, giving up an unearned run with four hits, no walks and two strikeouts over six innings.

Rancho (7-8, 0-3) will look to snap its four-game skid in the final game of the two-game series against the Pumas at Maria Carrillo on Friday.

Montgomery 5, Santa Rosa 1

The Vikings moved to 5-1 in North Bay League-Redwood play with a victory over the rival Panthers on Tuesday.

Asher Blain was money on the mound as he went the distance with five hits allowed, no earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Shane Lerdahl went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Vikings (7-6, 5-1) offensively. Lucas Walker also tripled in a two-hit outing and Sterling Stoural and Ben Carlile had an RBI apiece.

The Vikings also took sole possession of first place in the Redwood division with Healdsburg’s loss on Tuesday.

St. Vincent 10, Healdsburg 0

The Mustangs scored a resounding league win over the Greyhounds on Tuesday, scoring early and often to knock Healdsburg out of a tie for first in the NBL-Redwood.

The Mustangs (8-7, 2-3) scored four runs in the third to take a 5-0 lead, then added three more runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to win going away.

St. Vincent got a stellar pitching performance from freshman Harrison Barley, who threw a complete game with four hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Offensively, Josh Malik went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Jack Davis had two hits and two RBIs and Eddy Stone went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

The Greyhounds (8-4, 4-2) now fall a game behind Montgomery in the league standings.

Swimming

Maria Carrillo swept Ukiah in the pool in NBL dual meet action on Tuesday. The boys won 106-51 and the girls 168-39. Here are the winners and their times.

Girls

200 medley relay: Maria Carrillo, 2:05.2,

200 free: Alli Krilich, Maria Carrillo, 2:18.387

200 IM: Hannah Kiehl, Maria Carrillo, 2:29.64

50 free: Jasmine Arroyo, Maria Carrillo, 27.37

100 fly: Kennedy Lee, Maria Carrillo, 1:03.14

100 free: Jasmine Arroyo, Maria Carrillo, 1:00.41

500 free: Lutece Morelle, Maria Carrillo, 5:56.52

200 free relay: Maria Carrillo, 1:54.48

100 back: Kennedy Lee, Maria Carrillo, 1:06.79

100 breast: Lutece Morelle, Maria Carrillo, 1:14.99

400 free relay: Maria Carrillo, 4:17.45

Boys

200 medley relay: Maria Carrillo, 1:51.69

200 free: Eric Valerga, Maria Carrillo, 1: 58.06,

200 IM: Hayden Forsyth, Maria Carrillo, 2:14.96

50 free: Finn Brophy, Maria Carrillo, 22.98

100 fly: Hayden Forsyth, Maria Carrillo, 56.97

100 free: Finn Brophy, Maria Carrillo, 56.58

500 free: Kai Holt, Maria Carrillo, 4:48.55

200 free relay: Maria Carrillo, 1:35.12

100 back: Griffin Danner, Ukiah, 1:06.88

100 breast: Nico Kwan, Maria Carrillo, 1:07.25

400 free relay: Maria Carrillo, 3:34.38

Analy also swept Rancho Cotate in other NBL action Tuesday. The Tigers boys won 88-4 and the girls 100-47. Here are the winners and their times.

Boys

200 medley relay: Analy, 1:56.04

200 free: Travis Black, Analy, 2:00.57

200 IM: Travis Black, Analy, 2:21.20

50 free: Ryder Gardner, Analy 27.79

100 fly: Ty Kimbro, Analy, 58.22

100 free: Alessandro Salcido, Analy, 58.60

500 free: Ty Kimbro, Analy, 5:42.09

200 free relay: Analy, 1:54.80

100 breast: Alessandro Salcido, Analy, 1:15.32

400 free relay: Analy, 4:19.48

Girls

200 medley relay: Analy, 2:02.06

200 free: Ella Worthington, Analy, 2:29.69

200 IM: Madeline Johnson, Analy, 2:50.81

50 free: Anya Gagnon, Analy, 27.01

100 fly: Kristina Cahn, Analy, 2:02.46

100 free: Anya Gagnon, Analy, 59.86

200 free relay: Analy, 1:51.47

100 back: Ella Worthington, Analy, 1:15.29

100 breast: Madeleine West, Analy, 1:10.39

400 free relay: Analy, 4:46.69

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

