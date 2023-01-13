Prep roundup: No. 3 Montgomery boys beat No. 2 Windsor in tight hoops battle

The No. 3 Montgomery boys basketball team took advantage of a 16-6 third quarter Thursday to beat second-ranked Windsor 58-53.

The Vikings’ Donovan Hawkins led all scorers with 21 points, while Caden DeVries added 16 each. Izeyah Wright chipped in seven points, but also hauled in 14 rebounds.

Finn Grace had 19 points for the Jaguars.

Also Thursday, No. 1 Cardinal Newman held on over fourth-ranked Piner, narrowly winning 53-52 in overtime. Sam Cline (22 points) and Gavin Vogensen (18 points) provided huge sparks to keep the Cardinals’ perfect record intact.

The Prospectors were led by Kansh Singh (17 points) and Theo McDowell (12 points).

Healdsburg secured a 46-30 win over Elsie Allen, with the Greyhounds’ Sam Vanden Heuvel leading all scorers with 24 points. Abraham Oushani (13 points) and Yousef Abuhamdeh (10 points) were the top scorers for the Lobos.

Analy used 14 points from Calum Rutherford and another 13 from Gavin Reid in a 43-25 win over Santa Rosa. The Tigers started out hot with 11 points in the first quarter and ended that way, with 12 in the fourth.

Cloverdale took care of Middletown 57-42 behind a 18-8 second quarter. Caden Axell led the Eagles with 23 points and Casey Lemley added 14.

Boys soccer

Thursday’s game at Maria Carrillo ended in a hard-fought tie between the Pumas and Cardinal Newman. It’s the fourth draw for Carrillo and third for Newman this season. Goals by Jaxon Cho (Carrillo) and Sammy Abbott (Newman) settled the score at one apiece.

Piner beat Montgomery 2-0 to improve to 4-3-1 on the year and 1-1 in the North Bay League Oak division. Tony Pacheco and Adrian Olea scored for the Prospectors.

The Vikings are now 6-3-1 and 1-1 in league.

Girls soccer

Rancho Cotate’s Jessica Sprouse scored all four goals Thursday in a 4-0 win over Santa Rosa.

Both Cougar goalkeepers, KylaRae Mason and Jillian Mefferd, kept the clean sheet, along with a solid Rancho backline.