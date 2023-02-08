Prep roundup: North Bay League girls hoops finals set

The North Bay League girls basketball tournaments started in style Tuesday night.

With Windsor leading 51-48 and three seconds left on the clock, Rancho Cotate had the ball out of a timeout. The Cougars’ final possession couldn’t produce anything, and the Jaguars held on to win the NBL-Redwood showdown.

It was a razor-tight game that saw both teams score 10 points in the fourth quarter but it was Windsor’s 14-point third quarter that proved to be the difference. Rancho’s Nina Boblitt led all scorers with 22 points, while Skyler Westover scored 17 for Windsor.

Bella Tavolacci scored 13 points and Olivia Wright had 12 for the Jaguars.

Windsor now advances to face Healdsburg in the NBL-Redwood championship game at Rancho Cotate at 6 p.m. Friday. The Greyhounds were 36-31 winners over Santa Rosa.

In the Oak, Montgomery secured the upset and beat Maria Carrillo for the second time this year, winning 61-49. Despite allowing 20 second-quarter points by the Pumas, the Vikings responded with a 19-9 run in the third that ultimately put the game away.

Monty was led by the trio of Elle Picard, Emily Mathis and Kylin DeVries. Picard and Mathis each had 19 points, while DeVries added 15.

For Maria Carrillo, Leyna Gorauskas had another double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Dani Silacci also scored nine points.

The Vikings will now play Cardinal Newman for the tournament title. The Cardinals had little trouble with Ukiah in their semifinal game, winning 74-25 Tuesday. Kate Schat led the way with 20 points, while Kaida Angelo and Lexie Aguilar each added 14. For Ukiah, Kylyn Watkins had eight points.

That title game will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, also at Rancho Cotate.

Girls soccer

Maria Carrillo and Windsor put on a thrilling show Tuesday that ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Pumas got on the board first in the 10th minute, as Maddie Graham assisted Mia Carra on a corner kick. The Jaguars would answer, however, in the 30th minute, as University of Washington commit Jadyn Holdenried found the back of the net.

Carrillo would regain the lead in the 49th minute, as Carra netted her second goal for a brace, with an assist by Sydney Ngo.

It looked like the Pumas were going to hold on, until Windsor tied it with less than two minutes left. A scrum in the box saw the ball land at the feet of Holdenried, who knocked it in for a brace of her own that ended the game in a draw.

Elsewhere, the score was tied 1-1 at halftime before Cardinal Newman scored three goals in the second half for a 4-2 win over Analy. The Tigers could only muster one more goal in the second half.

Nathali Mendoza, Hennessey Saunders, Bella D'Amico and Siena Roy all found the back of the net for Newman, and Sofia Lightner earned an assist.

For Analy, Tatiana Avila and Sarah Korac (penalty kick) scored.

Healdsburg scored three goals in each half as the Greyhounds beat Santa Rosa 6-0. Viola Santana led the scoring with a hat trick, while Julia Dolph had a goal and two assists. Maddie Munselle also scored a goal, while Yanet Pacheco and Nevaeh Mendoza each had an assist.

Boys basketball

Cloverdale needed overtime Tuesday to beat Kelseyville but the Eagles weren’t fazed, scoring 12 points in the extra frame to get the 71-67 win. Tatum Kurpinsky led all scorers with 30 points, Casey Lemley scored 21 and Caden Axell added 17.

Cloverdale remains undefeated in North Central League I play with a 14-0 record.

