Fourth-ranked Petaluma is now atop the Vine Valley Athletic League baseball standings.

The Trojans (12-5-1, 6-1) took care of business against Napa, winning 11-2 Thursday and taking advantage of a Gauchos loss to American Canyon.

A four-run first inning kicked things off for Petaluma, as Jackie Palmer drew a walk that scored two runs. After a couple more runs sprinkled in throughout the rest of the game, the Trojans’ bats once again came alive in the seventh. A Leo Salvato double, combined with a single by Cal commit Aaron Davainis, did the damage.

Brayden Breen was a workhorse on the bump, striking out seven while allowing two hits and four runs in four innings of work. The Trojans’ offense got after Napa starter Graham Chapouris early, forcing him out after three innings with four runs scored.

Sawyer Sheldon went 2-for-4 at the plate, while August Cuneo had three of the Trojans’ seven stolen bases.

American Canyon 14, Casa Grande 4

Speaking of the Gauchos (11-3, 5-1, No. 2 in The Press Democrat’s rankings), It was a five-run second inning and six-run third inning that spelled doom. They ended up losing to American Canyon 14-4 in six innings, snapping their winning streak at eight games.

Casa Grande committed five errors on the evening and gave up their season high in runs. Anthony Ferrando went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Gauchos at the plate.

Sonoma Valley 1, Vintage 0

Sonoma Valley (8-9, 1-6) used big performances on the mound form Nicolas Scevola and Julian Brenek to shut out Vintage 1-0 for the Dragons’ first league win of the season.

It was as even of a game as you could get, with both teams totaling five hits. The decider, however, was hit by Grant Boydell, who singled up the middle and scored Scevola.

Montgomery 5, Santa Rosa 0

Montgomery (8-6, 5-1) benefited from a three-hit outing by Ben Carlile to shut out Santa Rosa (7-12, 3-5) 5-0.

A four run first inning saw the Vikings take control early, as Dylan Corcoran and Asher Blain both had RBI knocks. The Vikings got another insurance run in the fifth inning, due to one of Santa Rosa’s four errors. Montgomery keeps its hold on first place in the North Bay League Redwood division.

St. Vincent de Paul 7, Healdsburg 5

Healdsburg (8-5, 4-3) dropped a narrow game to league opponent St. Vincent de Paul (10-7, 3-3), which scored four runs in the fifth and another two in the sixth.

Down 7-4, the Greyhounds did get one run in the seventh inning, but the Mustangs’ Eddy Stone struck out Nova Perrill on a full count to end the game.

Stone got the win on the bump for the Mustangs, allowing two hits and one run over three innings while striking out five. Gavin Valls went five innings and allowed five runs on six hits, striking out four for the Greyhounds.

Softball

Cardinal Newman 14, Montgomery 6

No. 5 Cardinal Newman (9-4, 3-3) put the game to bed in the seventh inning, scoring seven runs to beat Montgomery.

Jordyn Johnsen went 2-for-5 with a home run, three stolen bases and three RBIs for Newman.

Izzy Kunimune went the full seven innings in the circle for the Cardinals, allowing 11 hits and six runs while striking out four. The Vikings (4-4-1, 1-4) were led by Sydney Millea, who gave up six runs on five hits.

Rancho Cotate 9, Analy 0

Alex Schmelzel kept Rancho Cotate (4-7, 3-3) firmly in the NBL-Oak race with a win over Analy (3-5, 1-4). Schmelzel threw a complete-game shutout, only allowing three hits and striking out six.

At the plate, Schmelzel and Tehani Guerrero had two hits apiece to power the Cougars’ offense.

Piner 14, Elsie Allen 4

Julia Almaraz had four RBIs on the day to lead Piner (1-8, 1-5) over Elsie Allen (0-4, 0-4) in five innings, the Prospectors’ first win of the season. Piner scored five runs in the first to start out hot.

Almaraz also led things off in the circle for Piner, allowing eight hits and four runs while striking out two.

Swimming

Windsor faced Piner in a dual meet Thursday afternoon. The Jaguars won both, with the boys winning 121-5 and the girls 121-25. Below are the results.

200 medley relay: Windsor, 2:16.14

200 free: Ryan Held, Windsor, 2:19.21

200 IM: Nico Riley Turner, Windsor, 2:55.30

50 free: Liam West, Windsor, 26.64

100 fly: Evan Hailey, Windsor, 1:17.16

100 free: Liam West, Windsor, 59.51

500 free: Ryan Held, Windsor, 6:35.95

200 free relay: Windsor, 2:00.88

100 back: Evan Hailey, Windsor, 1:16.70

100 breast: Isaac Ericsson, Windsor 1:25.61

400 free relay: Windsor, 4:21.32

Girls:

200 medley relay: Windsor, 2:38.38

200 free: Bella Boardman, Windsor, 2:44.67

200 IM: Jojo Robertson, Windsor, 3:17.82

50 free: Sophia Jacobs, Windsor, 30.62

100 fly: Norah Ericsson, Windsor, 1:26.89

100 free: Sophia Jacobs, Windsor, 1:10.69

500 free: Norah Ericsson, Windsor, 7:09.01

200 Free Relay: Windsor, 12.47

100 back: Macaela Healy, Windsor, 1:47.59

100 breast: Bella Boardman, Windsor, 1:33.71

400 free relay: Windsor, 5:23.22

