Prep roundup: Petaluma baseball secures 2-0 win over Napa

Despite collecting just one hit Wednesday, Petaluma High School’s baseball team was still able to pull out a 2-0 win over Napa.

Already clinging to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, a balk by Napa pitcher Noah Massey gave Petaluma (5-4-1) a crucial insurance run. In the top of the seventh, Trojans pitcher Jackie Palmer induced a groundout by Graham Chapouris to finish it off.

While Palmer closed the shutout, it was Zachery Fiene who was dealing early on and earned the win. Fiene went six innings, allowing four hits and striking out five. Chapouris took the loss for the Grizzlies, allowing two runs over 5⅔ innings while striking out eight.

Fiene had the lone Trojans hit in the bottom of the fifth, reaching base on a bunt.

Softball

Mya Gonzalez threw a complete-game shutout from the circle as Petaluma beat Napa 10-0. The Trojans (2-1) exploded for 11 total hits in the game, including two home runs. Hollie Pardini and Casey Sullivan went back-to-back in the first inning to give Petaluma an early 3-0 cushion.

Gonzalez only allowed two hits in the outing while striking out seven. She also had two doubles at the plate.

Sonoma Valley (4-4-1) gave up seven runs apiece in the second and third innings and couldn’t come back in a 16-0 loss to Vintage. The Dragons only mustered four hits while committing three errors in the field.

Natalie Broderick, Giselle Casolla, Gianna Chiotti and Katherine Kiser all got a knock for the Dragons.

