Prep roundup: Petaluma baseball tops rival Casa Grande behind complete-game gem

The Petaluma High School baseball team got back on track after a tough recent stretch with its biggest win of the year over a familiar foe on Wednesday.

Behind a two-hit complete game from starter Aaron Davainis, the Trojans defeated crosstown rival Casa Grande 2-1 to move to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Davainis struck out nine and walked three in his second complete-game outing in as many starts. He struck out 12 in a seven-inning shutout of Napa to open league play last Friday.

On Wednesday, after allowing the Gauchos (8-4, 1-2) to score with a double in the second, Davainis settled in and cruised until the seventh. He finished out the game with consecutive strikeouts with the tying run on second and the winning run on first.

The junior right-hander is now 3-0 on the year with 32 strikeouts and a 1.22 earned run average in 23 innings pitched.

The Trojans trailed 1-0 until the sixth before they tied the game on a wild pitch and then took the lead on a Dante Vachini single with two outs.

Zach Baird drove in the lone run for Casa Grande in the second. Nick Tobin took the hard-luck loss after allowing four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts and walk in five innings. After opening the year 6-1, Casa Grande has now lost three of its last five.

In nonleague action on Wednesday, Windsor needed 10 innings to get past Archie Williams 5-3 for its sixth straight win.

Elijah Hackathorn brought in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th with an error on a bunt attempt before Seth England brought him in to score on a fielder’s choice two batters later.

Hackathorn went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Brett Neidlinger had two hits and two runs and Joseph Soltanizadeh drove in a run for the Jaguars, who are now 10-1 on the year ahead of another big nonleague matchup with Casa Grande on Saturday.

Starter Carson Dillon was stellar, striking out seven with three hits and no earned runs allowed in seven innings but settled for the no-decision. Neidlinger got the win with two innings of work in relief.

Rancho Cotate took a tough nonleague loss on Wednesday, falling 2-1 to visiting Vintage.

The Crushers broke a 1-1 tie with a go-ahead single in the top of the sixth, spoiling another great outing from Cougars ace Devon Laguinto, who struck out four with two walks, six hits and one earned run in six innings of work.

Caze Derammelaere singled in the only run of the game for the Cougars (6-6), who were held to just three hits total by Crushers starter Carter Haven.

Sonoma Valley won its fourth straight game on Wednesday, beating American Canyon 13-3 in six innings.

Grant Boydell threw a complete game with eight hits, two earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts to help the Dragons improve to 6-5 overall and 3-0 in the VVAL.

Max Harrison doubled and drove in three in a two-hit day. Adrian Pirker-Buckley, Andrew Bonfigli, Beau Jurasek, Donovan Balderrama, Adam Duffield, Jack Alcayaga and Christian Hernandez all had one RBI apiece.

West County pulled out a 2-1 win over Healdsburg in a battle of two of the top teams in the North Bay League Redwood division on Wednesday.

West County (8-5, 3-0) got a late score in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie that had stood since the third. Blake Thomas led West County offensively with a pair of hits.

Starter Luke Dillon tossed a complete-game gem, striking out nine with two walks, four hits and no earned runs allowed in seven innings. It’s his fourth win of the year and fifth complete game. He also has 44 strikeouts in 40 innings with a 0.85 ERA.

Healdsburg falls to 8-4 and 2-1 in league play.

Ukiah scored early and often in a 13-6 non-league win over St. Vincent on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (9-3), who have won three straight, led 8-0 after two innings and 13-2 through six before the Mustangs (6-4) finished the game with four runs in their half of the seventh.

Kessler Koch drove in three runs, Trever Schlafer tripled with two RBIs and Ethan Rinehart went 1 for 2 with two RBIs for Ukiah.

Carter Payte went 3 for 4 with an RBI while Nico Antonini and Taiki Belway each had a pair of RBIs for the Mustangs (6-5).

Boys lacrosse

Cardinal Newman snapped its recent skid with a 10-1 win over Sonoma Valley in VVAL play on Wednesday.

The Cardinals (2-5, 1-2) got three goals from Roger Muckenfuss and Presley Lashinski and two goals from Anthony Velladao. Rowan Wilkinson and Zach Raia added a goal apiece while Max Schmidt chipped in two assists. Thomas Dang recorded seven saves in goal.

Jared Cordero scored the goal for the Sonoma Valley (0-4, 0-2).

Swimming

Rancho Cotate and West County split the boys and girls competitions in a league meet at Ives Pool on Wednesday.

The West County girls won 105-58 while the Rancho Cotate boys emerged victorious 66-42.

Here are the winners of each event.

Girls

200 Medley Relay: West County A, 2:17.43

200 Free: Amber Coffman, Rancho Cotate 2:49.25

200 IM: Mackenzie Black, West County, 2:34.55

50 Free: Eliana Buschman, West County, 30.52

100 Fly: Anya Gagnon, West County, 1:04.53

100 Free: Sydney Archer, Rancho Cotate, 1:12.46

500 Free: Emma Erickson, West County, 6:21.77

200 Free Relay: Rancho Cotate A, 2:14.36

100 Back: Mackenzie Black West County 1:12.54

100 Breast: Anya Gagnon, West County, 1:17.25

400 Free Relay: West County A, 4:16.83

Boys

200 Free Relay: West County A, 2:25.50

200 Free: Lucas Wood, Rancho Cotate, 2:29.04

200 IM: Josh Lopez, Rancho Cotate, 3:20.61

50 Free: Caleb Williams, Rancho Cotate, 23.65

100 Fly: Ty Kimbro, West County, 1:05.02

100 Free: Caleb Williams, Rancho Cotate, 52.71

200 Free Relay: Rancho Cotate A, 2:01.57

100 Back: Lucas Wood, Rancho Cotate, 1:26.53

100 Breast: Drew Giacomini, West County, 1:16.72

400 Free Relay: Rancho Cotate A, 4:58.40

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.