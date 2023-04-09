The Petaluma softball team finished off an undefeated run in the Napa Spring Tournament with a 6-4 win over crosstown rival and top-ranked Casa Grande in the championship game.

The Petaluma baseball team also extended its winning streak, while Windsor’s ended in nonleague play.

Further south, some of the top locals took the stage at the Arcadia Invitational track and field meet, including Montgomery distance phenom Hanne Thomsen, who took second in the 3,200-meter race with the first sub-10 minute time in Redwood Empire history.

Here’s a full roundup from Saturday’s local sports.

Softball

No. 5 Petaluma 6, No. 1 Casa Grande 4

The Trojans plated five runs in the first inning and held on down the stretch to knock off The Press Democrat’s No. 1 team and push their winning streak to five games.

Hollie Pardini went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Bella Hudson drove in two runs with a hit and Brycelyn Casey had two hits with an RBI. Lily Pardini pitched all six innings to earn the win with a strikeout, two walks, three earned runs and five hits allowed.

For the Gauchos, Alex Giacomini doubled with two RBIs, Marissa Brody went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Jamie McGaughey had two hits, including a double.

No. 5 Petaluma 4, Vanden 3

The Trojans advanced to the championship game with a walk-off win in the semifinals.

With the scored tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Jessica Hamilton reached on an error that scored Katrina Johnson from third to win the game. Johnson doubled earlier in the game while Bella Hudson and Annabelle Locati each had an RBI.

Petaluma (8-4) will look to carry its momentum, and five-game winning streak, back into Vine Valley Athletic League play next week. Next up is a road game at Napa on Friday.

No. 1 Casa Grande 3, Dixon 0

The Gauchos got a complete-game shutout from Georgia Moss in their semifinal win as the sophomore struck out five with two walks and five hits allowed in seven innings.

Moss also doubled, Alex Giacomini had two doubles and Brody doubled with an RBI.

The Gauchos (11-3) will resume VVAL play Wednesday against Sonoma Valley.

Sonoma Valley 7, Rancho Cotate 3

The Dragons went 3-1 in the Napa tournament, bouncing back from an opening loss with three straight wins.

They started off Saturday with a win over the Cougars behind big offensive games from Kassedy Midgley, Victoria Magnani and Natalie Broderick.

Midgley hit her team-leading fifth home run and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Magnahi hit her first home run of the season — a three-run shot — and finished with three RBIs, while Broderick doubled twice with two RBIs.

Midgley also earned the win in the circle, pitching all five innings with five hits, an earned run, two walks and seven strikeouts.

Tiyana Hunt-Martinez led the Cougars with two hits while Isabella Scardina and Izabella Harumi had an RBI apiece.

Sonoma Valley 2, Archie Williams 1

In their tournament finale, it was Morgan Briggs who stole the show with a stellar pitching performance. She allowed just one hit with four walks and seven strikeouts in a five-inning complete game.

Offensively, Kayla Amormino drove in two runs and Katherine Kiser went 2-for-3.

The Dragons are now 9-6 overall and will face Vintage in VVAL action Tuesday.

Rancho Cotate 7, Napa 4

The Cougars finished off a tough tournament with a win to snap a four-game skid.

Jessica Wilmes had two hits with two RBIs and Kayla Mahnken and Scardina each added two RBIs apiece.

Alex Schmelzel earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief that featured two strikeouts, a walk and two hits.

The Cougars (3-6) will play at Ukiah (6-3) in a nonleague game Monday before returning to North Bay League-Oak play Tuesday.

Baseball

Petaluma 1, Montgomery 0

Anthony Del Prete fired a complete-game shutout to lead the Trojans to their sixth straight win in a tight nonleague matchup with the Vikings on Saturday.

Del Prete scattered six hits over seven innings of work with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Trojans (11-5-1) plated their lone run in the second when Arlo Pendleton scored on the heels of a leadoff triple.

Del Prete was also clutch in the final inning, as he battled back to finish off the shutout after Montgomery’s first two batters reached.

The Vikings (6-6) were led by Ben Carlile, who had two hits and pitched well in defeat, giving up five hits and a run with six strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Ukiah 4, No. 5 Maria Carrillo 3

The Wildcats finished off the two-game sweep of the Pumas with a dramatic ending, as they walked off on an error that scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

After Maria Carrillo starter Josh Volmerding got two quick strikeouts after a leadoff walk, Trent Ford reached on an error and stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Then a ground ball from Kallum Thurston was thrown away and both runners scored.