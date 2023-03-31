Prep roundup: Petaluma, Cardinal Newman pick up baseball wins

Petaluma baseball just knows how to keep it exciting.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning on a 1-0 count, the Trojans’ Finn Lindgren ripped a walk-off single Thursday to give Petaluma (8-5-1) a 2-1 win over Sonoma Valley (6-6).

It was Lindgren’s second hit of the game, and one of five total hits by the Trojans.

Sonoma Valley took the lead early on thanks to Andrew Bonfigli, who blasted a home run to left field in the top of the second. Petaluma would tie it in the bottom of the third, as Sawyer Sheldon hit an RBI single.

Aaron Davainis got the win on the bump for Petaluma. Davainis went the distance, striking out 10 batters while only surrendering one run on two hits. Nicolas Scevola took the loss, going 6⅔ innings and allowing two runs on five hits.

Elsewhere, Cardinal Newman (10-0) took an early 2-0 lead and never looked back in beating Analy (3-8) 5-1.

Brady Boyd got things going early on with an RBI double. Boyd went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Cardinals.

Analy got its lone run in the sixth inning when Ben Menard singled to left, scoring Conner Dooley.

Evan Sandoval earned the win on the mound, striking out seven while surrendering two hits in four innings of work. Sammy Long took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out six over 5⅔ innings.

Boys volleyball

Cardinal Newman beat Branson 3-1 Thursday in a tight four-set match: 25-9, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18.

Connor Delaney had himself a game, notching 21 kills, 21 digs and seven blocks. Owen Reis had 27 assists, and John Simon served up seven aces.

Swimming

Windsor and Analy faced off in a dual meet Wednesday for both boys and girls. Windsor’s boys won 104-29, while Analy’s girls won 122-45.

The Jaguars took both relays and were led by Ryan Held. Held won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:20.82, and the 500 free with a time of 6:44.21. Luciano Tantarelli carried the Analy boys, talking the 200 IM with a time of 2:34.83 and the 100 free with a time of 1:00.90.

On the girls’ side, it was all Analy. The Tigers won all but one race, as Windsor’s Norah Ericsson took the 100 fly with a time of 1:31.55. Mackenzie Black and Anya Gagnon both picked up a couple of wins for Analy, as Black won the 200 IM and 500 free, while Gagnon won the 200 free and 100 free.

