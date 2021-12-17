Prep roundup: Petaluma-Casa Grande set to square off in semis of Brett Callan Memorial

Casa Grande and Petaluma will renew their hardcourt rivalry in the semifinals of the 15th annual Brett Callan Memorial Tournament at Casa Grande after the two Petaluma schools won their first-round matchups on Thursday.

The Gauchos (3-2) defeated Washington-San Francisco 70-53 behind 23 points from Tory Cain and 14 from Carson Aden.

The Trojans (6-1) got past Urban 65-57 thanks to a 27-point outburst from Ryan Giacomini, who also hit five threes on the night.

Since 2015, Petaluma is 7-5 against Casa Grande. They’ll face off in the final game of the second round on Friday at 8 p.m.

On the other side of the bracket, Montgomery (8-2) will be facing St. Patrick-St. Vincent (6-1) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m.

The Vikings advanced behind a team effort in a 58-43 win over West County on Thursday. Donovan Hawkins scored a game-high 12 points while Will Grafe and Nolan Bessire each had 10 points and Nicholas Ausiello and Turner Perkins chipped in 9 points apiece.

Syris Palley (11 points) and Saben Attebery paced West County (5-3), which will face Windsor in the loser’s bracket on Friday.

Despite a fourth-quarter rally, the Jaguars (4-7) fell to St. Patrick-St. Vincent 71-66 in their opener. Finn Grace scored 23 points while Jayden Russotti added 16 points and Jackson Earl 12.

Windsor-West County will open play on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with Urban-Washington set to follow.

In other results, Technology improved to 4-5 on the season on Thursday with a 54-46 win over Anderson Valley. Andrew Khoury scored 16 points to lead the Titans while Cayden Thompson contributed 14 points and Kobe Brown 13.

St. Vincent improved to 5-0 with a 50-40 win over Summit K2 on Tuesday, the Mustangs’ last tuneup before they host the SVHS Winter Classic starting Friday. Dante Antonini scored 13 points to lead St. Vincent while Jake DeCarli added 8 points and Hudson Stipp 7.

Rancho Cotate got some redemption on Tuesday, taking down Santa Rosa 73-57 in their first meeting since the Panthers (7-4) beat them in the Rose City Classic last weekend. Andrew Pengel scored a game-high 23 points for the Cougars (4-8) and Malik Roby finished close behind with 22 points.

Girls basketball

West County pushed its winning streak to eight games with a 57-28 win over Maria Carrillo on Thursday. Sophia Silveria led West County (10-1) with 12 points while Talia Husary had 9 points and Lucca Lowenberg 8 points. Maycee Hunter stuffed the stat sheet with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals

Jillian Ebner (6 points) and Caitlin Baldwin (5 points) paced the Pumas (3-3) on offense.

Windsor picked up a 58-40 win over Santa Rosa on Thursday behind 13-point efforts from Grace Boyle and Meredith Gilbertson. The Jaguars improve to 3-5 and the Panthers fall to 5-5.

Cloverdale (3-5, 1-1 NCL I) rallied from down nine at halftime for a 64-55 win over Roseland University Prep on Tuesday in North Central League I action. Tylie Hatcher and Summer Lands led the second-half charge as they combined for 38 of the Eagles’ 46 points after the break. Hatcher finished with a team-high 27 points while Lands had 24 on the evening.

Lindsey Arellano scored 30 points to pace the Knights (4-4, 1-1 NCL I).

Boys soccer

Maria Carrillo stayed hot on Thursday with a 7-0 rout of Santa Rosa in North Bay League-Oak play to improve to 1-0-1 in league and 5-1-2 overall.

The Pumas also landed a nonleague win on Tuesday with a 3-0 shutout of Cardinal Newman. Oswaldo Rodreiguez, Alex Dipman, Evan Lepe each scored a goal for Maria Carrillo and Franco Canseco had a pair of assists. Carlos Lopez-Rivas also had an assist. The Cardinals, who dropped to 2-1-2 overall, will open NBL-Redwood play in January.

Girls soccer

Healdsburg scored a big nonleague win over Elsie Allen 7-1 on Tuesday behind a hat trick from Viola Santana. Yanet Pacheco added two goals while Karina Carrillo and Sophia Saini each had one apiece for the Hounds (2-3, 1-0 NBL-Redwood)

