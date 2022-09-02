Prep roundup: Petaluma football routs Santa Rosa

The Petaluma High football team is off to a 2-0 start to its 2022 season after a 53-12 rout over visiting Santa Rosa on Thursday night.

After a slow start that saw the scored knotted at 12 in the second quarter, the Trojans got their potent offense rolling, rattling off six unanswered touchdowns to win going away.

Senior running back Silas Pologeorgis had another huge game offensively, tallying 178 rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. Ed Berncich (nine carries, 64 yards) and Chase Miller (six carries, 58 yards) also had rushing touchdowns as the Trojans piled up 377 yards on the ground.

Senior quarterback Henry Ellis passed for just 42 yards but had three touchdowns to three different receivers – one to Pologeorgis, another to Dawson Shaw and the third to London Sundell. Sundell also recorded an interception, as did Jax Soper, who returned his 16 yards for a score.

The Panthers (0-2) got a huge game out of senior wide receiver Nolan Frost in defeat as he finished with six catches for 127 yards with a touchdown. Junior Gabriel Pardo was their leading rusher with 53 yards on 12 carries.

The Trojans have now won the last three meetings over the Panthers in the oldest-running rivalry in Sonoma County. The first game played between the two high school was back in 1892.

Santa Rosa will look to bounce back next week against Archie Williams, while Petaluma will face a tough test at Analy.

Volleyball

Windsor scored a huge five-set victory over visiting Tamalpais on Thursday, avenging a loss to the Red-tailed Hawks at a tournament last weekend.

The Jaguars (3-4) pulled this one out 23-25, 28-26, 18-25, 27-25, 15-13.

Senior Emma Smith led the way with 39 assists, nine digs and four aces while junior Taylor Boyce (19 kills, 16 digs) and sophomore Haven Trechter (12 kills, 10 digs) contributed double doubles. Sophomore Brielle Galli added eight assists and nine digs and freshman Ava Rush had 19 digs

Piner improved to 4-1 on the season with a three-set sweep of visiting Piner on Thursday, 25-5, 25-10, 25-16. Rylee Ponce led the Panthers with 14 assists, while Sabina Ixanova had eight kills and Jaiden Brooner had 10 digs and four aces.

Cardinal Newman fell in straight sets 18-25, 18-25, 13-25, to Redwood-Larkspur to drop to 6-3 on the season. Ali Farquhar led the way with 13 kills.

In other results from Thursday, Sonoma Valley defeated Terra Linda in four sets, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19 to end the Trojans’ 10-game winning streak. The Dragons (3-1) have now won three straight.

Ukiah edged visiting Montgomery in five sets, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 21-25, 15-10, to improve to 6-4 on the season. The Vikings fall to 0-5.

Healdsburg got back on track with a four-set win over Waterford. The Greyhounds are now 6-4 on the year.

Rancho Cotate is now 3-1 on the season after it defeated Casa Grande in straight sets, 25-19, 25-21, 27-25. The Gauchos (0-5) will look to break into the win column at a tournament this weekend.

Petaluma (0-5) also remains searching for its first victory of the year after falling to San Marin in five sets, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 14-25, 14-16.

On Wednesday, Maria Carrillo rebounded from its loss to Redwood with a 3-1 win over Acalanes, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20. The Pumas are now 10-2.

Girls tennis

Windsor outlasted Ukiah 4-3 in North Bay League-Oak play on Thursday.

The Jaguars got wins in singles No. 2-4 courtesy of Cesaria Gonsalves (6-3, 6-1), Gabriella Vail (6-4, 6-3) and Lauren Fields (6-1, 6-3) and picked up a three-set win in No. 1 doubles from by Sara Fields and Nanett Nguyen, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Maritza Jacobs defeated Maia Rafidison 6-3, 7-6 to claim No. 1 singles for the Wildcats, while Charlotte O’Connor and Sydney Steinbuck won 6-0, 6-2 in No. 2 doubles and Emily Silva and Sitlaly Morales took No. 3 doubles 6-4, 6-1.

Girls golf

Analy moved to 2-0 on the early season on Wednesday with a 263-337 victory over Santa Rosa at Northwood Golf Club.

After carding a low score of 45 earlier in the week against Healdsburg, the Tigers’ Payton Bunch shot a 12-over par 47 to lead the field once again. Teammate Savanna Conwell followed close behind with a 49, while Kaylynn Malcom fired a 52, Gemma Guerra a 54 and Zoe Anderson a 61.

Santa Rosa was led by Gracie Pappas, who shot a 65. The next best scores were from Cassady Covington (66), Sarah Edberg (67), Sydney Duncan (68) and Riley Piehl (71).

Don’t see your team’s score? Send your results and a few stats to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.