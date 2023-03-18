Prep roundup: Petaluma tops Analy in baseball

It was quite the pitchers’ duel, but in the end, it was the Petaluma baseball team (3-4-1) that prevailed Friday in a 3-1 win over Analy (3-3). The Trojans’ two runs in the bottom of the sixth made the difference.

Anthony Del Prete had a stellar day on the mound for Petaluma, only surrendering one run on one hit and earning the win in 6⅓ innings of work. Brandon Kirtley took the loss for Analy on the bump but struck out 10.

Kirtley also led Analy with the Tigers’ lone hit of the game. Sawyer Sheldon went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Petaluma.

Rancho Cotate (3-4) needed extra innings to beat Vintage 2-1, as Lucas Hermes’ ground ball in the eighth scored the go-ahead run.

Nate O’Leal went the distance on the mound for the Cougars, giving up one run on four hits while striking out nine. The Rancho offense, however, tallied a total of eight hits, and Caze Derammelaere and Jacob Tucker each had a pair.

Softball

Cloverdale (3-0) used an eight-run eighth inning to pull away from St. Bernard’s, winning 12-2. Charlotte Burchett got the win in the circle for the Eagles.

Leading the way at the dish was Cami Donahoo (2-for-3, one RBI), Rylee Reasoner (2-for-3, four RBIs), and Abigail Vizcaino (2-for-3, one triple and 2 RBIs).

Maria Carrillo (4-1) took its first lead of the game in the seventh inning and held on to beat Rancho Cotate (1-1) by a score of 4-3. Both teams had seven hits on the afternoon, while Rancho had three errors to Carrillo’s two.

Madison Cooper took the win in the circle for the Pumas, going all seven innings while allowing three runs and striking out three. Alex Schmelzel took the loss for the Cougars but struck out seven in the outing. Offensively for Carrillo, Cooper went 3-for-4 while Olivia Rivera hit a home run in the third inning. Kailey Yahya went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Rancho.

BADMINTON

Healdsburg, Montgomery and Maria Carrillo all picked up wins on Thursday.

In the North Bay League-Redwood division, Healdsburg beat Roseland University Prep 11-4. Meanwhile, in the Oak, Maria Carrillo beat Windsor 15-4 and Montgomery beat Piner 9-6.

