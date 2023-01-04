Prep roundup: Piner boys basketball bounces back with win over Analy

The Piner boys basketball team bounced back nicely after its loss to Cardinal Newman last week in the championship game of the Sonoma County Classic.

The No. 3-ranked Prospectors scored a 50-41 win over Analy in North Bay League-Oak play Tuesday to move into a tie with the top-ranked Cardinals and No. 4-ranked Windsor atop the league standings at 2-0.

Piner (13-2, 2-0) trailed 25-24 to the Tigers (11-5, 1-2) at the half but outscored them 14-8 in the third and 12-8 in the fourth. Kansh Singh scored 15 points, Dave Baraka added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Matt Erickson 10 points with six assists to pace the Prospectors.

Gavin Reid led Analy with nine points and nine rebounds and Riley Rathburn added nine points and four rebounds. The Tigers will host No. 4 Windsor (12-4, 2-0) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while the Prospectors will play at the Jaguars on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Windsor took care of business Tuesday, blowing out Santa Rosa 70-46 behind a 20-point night from Finn Grace in his return from a minor injury. The Panthers (7-8, 0-2) were led by Elijah Hansen (18 points).

No. 2 Montgomery won its fourth straight in a 63-28 rout of Maria Carrillo.

The Vikings (11-4, 1-1) held the Pumas (3-9, 0-3) to one point in the third quarter and just eight points in the second half. Izeyah Wright led a balanced offensive attack with 11 points while Donovan Hawkins and Caden DeVries scored 10 points each.

The Pumas will host No. 1 Cardinal Newman (15-0, 2-0) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Cardinals had a bye Tuesday.

No. 5 Ukiah opened NBL-Redwood play with a 48-28 win over St. Vincent on Tuesday as the Wildcats (14-3, 1-0) raced out to a 21-5 start and never looked back. Marcus Fenk led Ukiah with 12 points while Jack Davis scored six to lead the Mustangs (5-5, 0-1).

Rancho Cotate also won its NBL-Redwood opener 57-41 over Elsie Allen on Tuesday. Adam Pengel scored a game-high 18 points and Isaac Candelaria added 16 points to help the Cougars (6-10, 1-0) snap a three-game losing streak.

Girls basketball

Montgomery pulled back to .500 on the year with a 48-25 nonleague win over Petaluma on Tuesday.

The Vikings (6-6) took control early with a 19-2 first quarter. On the night, they were led by Kaia Eubanks (17 points), Elle Picard (12 points) and Emily Mathis (12 points).

Cloverdale raced out to a 20-2 start in a 49-39 win over Lower Lake on Tuesday to stay unbeaten in North Central League I play. Trinity Vlasak led the way for the Eagles (4-6, 3-0) with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Wrestling

Petaluma wrestlers had some nice showings this past weekend at boys and girls tournaments around the Bay Area.

At the Lou Bronzan Invitational, a tournament at Liberty High School with nearly 100 teams, Ed Berncich fought his way to fourth place in the 195-pound weight class. The junior went 2-2 on the day, with his two wins coming via pin falls over wrestlers from Mt. Diablo and Hoopa Valley, and of his two losses, one was to a freshman ranked No. 12 in the state at 182 pounds.

Jagger Williams also went 2-2 at 220 and Zach Bettencourt (160) went 3-2, one win shy of a medal.

On the girls side, Bailey Deegan posted a 2-2 record at the Brittany David Invitational, also held at Liberty. Deegan will test her talents against some of the state’s best at the prestigious Napa Girls Classic at Vintage this coming weekend. It’s the oldest girls wrestling tournament in California and will feature some of the top wrestlers from around the state.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.