Prep roundup: Piner boys capture North Bay League Redwood title in basketball

The Piner boys basketball team clinched the North Bay League-Redwood title on Friday, beating West County 50-35 in the final game of the regular season.

Ladainian Kuok had 14 points to lead the Prospectors (17-9, 9-1), who head into the playoffs as winners of 10 of their last 11 games.

West County (16-9, 7-3), led by Saben Attenberry’s 13 points, could have shared the league title with Piner with a win but settled for second place.

St. Vincent closed out NBL-Redwood play on Friday with a 44-24 win over Elsie Allen. The Mustangs (13-10, 1-9) were led by Jake DeCarli (14 points) and Dante Antonini and Killian Collins (10 points each).

Thavonh Bush and Eddy Cuellar each scored six for the Lobos (7-19, 1-9).

The win is No. 831 for St. Vincent head coach Tom Bonfigli, moving him within one of Tom Orlich for No. 7 on the all-time wins list in California, per Cal-Hi Sports records. The Mustangs will close out the regular season on Saturday against Sacramento Adventist.

Montgomery completed an undefeated run through the NBL-Oak with a 49-42 win over Windsor. Nolan Bessire (16 points) and Caden DeVries (14 points) led the Vikings (18-5, 10-0), who head into the postseason riding a 10-game winning streak.

Finn Grace scored 20 to lead the Jaguars (12-14, 5-5) and Jackson Earl added 9.

Healdsburg picked up a big win over Santa Rosa, 68-58, to round out league play at 4-6. Sebby Leffew scored 24 points and Graham MacDonald 23 for the Greyhounds, who close the regular season with an 11-12 overall record.

Will Logue led Santa Rosa (12-13, 3-7) with 21 points while Elijah Hansen added 13.

In the North Central League II, Technology won its sixth consecutive game to close out the regular season, turning back Roseland Collegiate Prep 58-27. Cayden Thompson paced the Titans (11-7, 7-2) with 17 points while Andrew Khoury had 13 points and Maxim Saschin 11.

Girls basketball

West County rounded out the regular season on Friday with a 52-47 win over Windsor. West County’s seniors led the way as Lucca Lowenberg scored 17 points, Ellie Roan had 15 points and 18 rebounds, Talia Husary had 6 points, Sophia Silveria 4 points and Alex Foszcz 2 points.

For Windsor (11-15, 2-8), Meredith Gilbertson scored 21 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career, and Grace Boyle added 12 points.

West County ends league play with an 8-2 record and will head into the playoffs at 21-4 overall.

Maria Carrillo finished the regular season with a 51-33 win over Montgomery to wrap the regular season at 20-4 overall. Ally Strunk had 14 points and Katrina Gorauskas had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Leyna Gorauskas chipped in seven points and 10 rebounds.

Montgomery (11-6) was led by Elisa Arias (10 points) and Sydney Rouleau (9 points).

Girls soccer

Casa Grande put the finishing touches on an undefeated run through the Vine Valley Athletic League on Friday with a 3-1 win over Sonoma Valley. Gabby Gottshall had a goal and an assist while Lauren Reposa and Natalie Labanowski each added goals and Isabelle Thors and Heather Mahoney had assists for the Gauchos (11-1-4, 9-0-3).

Boys soccer

Maria Carrillo won its penultimate game of the season on Friday, 2-1 over Windsor, in NBL-Oak play. Landon Ruggles and Omar Lopez scored the goals for the Pumas (12-3-2, 8-2-1) with Alex Dipman and Carlos Lopez-Rivas recording assists.

John Weber found the back of the net for Windsor (10-6-2, 5-5-1).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.