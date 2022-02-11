Prep roundup: Piner boys set up league title showdown in hoops

Playing their second game in two days, the Piner boys basketball team beat up on Elsie Allen 92-55 on Thursday to set up a winner-take-all matchup with West County for the North Bay League-Redwood title on Friday.

It was a season high in points for the Prospectors (17-8, 8-1), led by Ladainian Kuok’s 29 points. Matt Erickson added 16 and Dave Baraka chipped in 14. Joe Suvanaseng and Eddy Cuellar scored 18 points each for the Lobos (7-16, 1-7).

Friday will be the second meeting of the season between the first-place Prospectors and second-place West County (16-8, 7-2). The game is a makeup from a COVID cancellation earlier in league play.

If Piner wins, it will be the sole league champion. If West County wins, it would share the Redwood title in a three-way tie with Piner and Rancho Cotate.

The Cougars wrapped up their regular season with a 50-38 win over St. Vincent on Thursday. Andrew Pengel led the way with 26 points and Jaeden Gumanday added 8 points. Jack Davis, Dante Antonini and Jake DeCarli scored eight points apiece for the Mustangs (12-10 0-9).

In the NBL-Oak, Santa Rosa picked up a huge win over Cardinal Newman 43-40 on Thursday. Will Logue scored 16 points and David Prudhomme added eight for the Panthers (13-13, 3-6), who will close out the regular season at Healdsburg on Friday.

Lucas Mauritson led the Cardinals (15-11, 6-4) with 18 points and Sam Cline chipped in 10. The Cardinals’ regular season is over. They’ll find out their playoff fate on Sunday.

Cloverdale defeated Clear Lake 77-43 to move ever closer to clinching the North Central League I title. Gabe Wlodarczyk scored 24 points to lead the Eagles (23-1, 13-1) while Dylan Muller and Tatum Kurpinsky each added 15. The Eagles need to win their season finale at Willits on Saturday to have a chance at the league crown. Middletown (19-3, 11-1), the team that’s handed them their only loss, also remains in the hunt.

In the NCL II, Technology won its fifth straight game, 59-34 over Tomales on Thursday. Cayden Thompson scored 13 points and Maxim Saschin added 12 to pace the Titans (10-7, 7-2).

Girls basketball

Piner closed out the regular season with a 45-40 win over Healdsburg on Thursday to finish third in the NBL-Redwood. Sarah Tait scored 33 points with 10 rebounds for the Prospectors (17-9, 6-4), moving her four points away from breaking the school’s all-time scoring record. She’ll likely break the mark next week in the NCS playoffs.

Girls soccer

Maria Carrillo took down Montgomery 2-0 on Thursday in the regular-season and NBL-Oak finales for both teams. Cassady Carpenter scored both goals for the Pumas (10-4-6, 7-2-1) off assists from Miranda Rivas and goalkeeper Brynn Korpela. The Pumas finish the regular season as winners of six straight.

Montgomery ends the regular season at 8-7-2 overall.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.