Tournament host Piner and defending champion Cardinal Newman will face off in the title game of the 41st annual Sonoma County Classic on Friday, a meeting of two of the top ranked teams in the county.

The Prospectors (12-1), No. 3 in the Press Democrat’s top five, throttled No. 5 Ukiah 65-30 in the semifinals to win their eighth in a row, while the top-ranked Cardinals moved to 14-0 with a 48-33 win over Christopher-Gilroy in a defensive showcase.

The championship game is set for 7 p.m. at Piner High School.

The Prospectors turned one of the more highly anticipated games of the tournament into a blowout early, racing out to a 20-3 lead after one quarter and building their lead to as much as 38 in the second half.

Ukiah (13-2) faced an uphill battle offensively in the opening quarters as leading scorer Marcus Fenk picked up his third foul in the second and spent most of the first half on the bench. Fenk, who averages 20 points a game, finished with a season-low two points while Tony Zacharias led the Wildcats with 14.

Meanwhile, the Prospectors picked apart Ukiah’s zone defense, draining 12 three-pointers in the game. Matty Erickson hit four on his way to 15 points, including a banked in 30-footer at the third-quarter buzzer. That shot came seconds after a putback dunk for Dave Baraka, who also finished with 15 points, one of two dunks he had one the night.

Theo McDowell added 12 with a trio from deep and Kansh Singh chipped in 10 with a pair of shots from long range.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, took an early punch to the mouth from Christopher (8-3) as the Cougars leapt out to a 21-11 lead through one. But the next three quarters belonged to the Cardinals. They allowed one point in the second quarter and held the Cougars without a made field goal for over 12 minutes of game time, from late in the first quarter until midway through the third.

They took the lead for good with an 11-0 run to close out the second quarter and extended their lead to as much as 17 in the fourth.

Sam Cline, who sat the second half of the Cardinals’ opener on Wednesday with an illness, returned to form with a 16-point outing, all of which he scored over the final three quarters. Drew Krilich added 15 points and Gavin Vogensen 13 in support.

Ukiah and Christopher will play in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m.

In other results from the Classic, Santa Rosa pulled out a hard-fought 50-45 win over Eureka to punch its ticket to the consolation championship.

A single-digit game the whole way, the Panthers (6-7) took the largest lead of the contest at 44-37 after a Eureka (5-6) player was ejected following two technical fouls late in the third. Santa Rosa’s lead was cut down to three with about two minutes left in the game, but a big response by Eijah Hansen on a floater moments later pushed the lead back to five and sealed the win.

Hansen and Zoran Peacocke scored 16 apiece to pace the Panthers, who will play Casa Grande (4-7) for the consolation title at 4 p.m.

The Gauchos scored their best win of the year, surviving a nail-biter against league rival Petaluma 43-42 in the first game of the day in the consolation bracket.

Carter Cerruti scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the first half to lead the Gauchos out to a 12-point lead at the break, but the Trojans (6-6) kept it close until making their push late in the fourth. The Gauchos didn’t score over the final five minutes of the game after the Trojans (6-6) introduced a full-court trap that fueled a 9-0 run, capped by an up-and-under finish from Elliot Blue, who led the Trojans with 19 points, with about a minute left.

Casa came up empty on its next trip down and Petaluma got two good looks to take the lead in the closing seconds but missed both, sending it into the seventh-place game against Eureka on Friday.

Down in Marin, Montgomery claimed the consolation championship of Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Memorial with a 53-36 win over Central Catholic-Modesto.

Donovan Hawkins led the Vikings (10-4) with 20 points and was named to the All-Tournament team, while Will Grafe added 14 points. Montgomery’s lone loss in the prestigious tournament was by two points to Folsom, the eventual champion, in the first round.

Earlier in the week, Cloverdale won its opening game of a tournament at Head Royce, beating Pacific Ridge 51-38.

Caden Axell led the Eagles (8-1) with 15 points while Casey Lemley and Tatum Kurpinsky each scored 11. The Eagles were set to play tournament host Head Royce (8-2) on Thursday night.

Girls basketball

Two local teams will be playing for championships in their respective brackets of the massive West Coast Jamboree tournament, taking place at dozens of locations across the state this week.

Montgomery held on for a thrilling 50-49 win over Kimball-Tracy to advance to finals of the Ruby bracket against Cosumnes Oaks, while Maria Carrillo will be playing San Marin for the title in the Topaz bracket after beating Lincoln-Stockton 55-48.

The Vikings (5-5) had to survive last-second shot attempts from the previous undefeated Jaguars (12-1) before Kylin DeVries secured the rebound to seal the win. Kaia Eubanks scored 22 to lead the Vikings while Elle Picard added 13 and Emily Mathis 10.

The Pumas (9-4), who have now won five straight, got double-doubles from Leyna Gorauskas (15 points 14 rebounds) and Jillian Ebner (14 points, 10 rebounds) to propel them to the win.

Cardinal Newman faced one of the top teams in the nation in Etiwanda in the semifinals of their West Coast Jamboree bracket on Thursday and fell 62-25 to the Eagles, who are a consensus top-five team in the country.

The Cardinals (9-5) will play Oakland Tech (8-3) in the third-place game of the Platinum bracket on Friday.

