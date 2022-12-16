Prep roundup: Piner, Cloverdale basketball stay hot in early season

The Piner and Cloverdale boys basketball teams continue to impress in pre-league play.

On Thursday, the Prospectors beat Healdsburg 69-49 to improve to 7-1 on the year, while Cloverdale moved to 7-0 with a 72-51 win over International.

Kansh Singh scored a team-high 17 points to pace Piner, while Dave Baraka added a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Castellani chipped in 12 points and Matt Erickson scored nine points and dished out six assists.

Healdsburg (6-3) was led by Sam Vanden Heuvel with 24 points and five threes and Max Hubbell, who had 13 points and three blocks.

Cloverdale, meanwhile, was propelled by a huge game from sophomore Tatum Kurpinsky, who led all scorers with 30 points. Caden Axell added 16 for the Eagles, who will face Healdsburg on Monday in a nonleague contest.

Elsewhere Thursday, Montgomery, Windsor and Casa Grande all won to advance to the semifinals of Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Memorial Tournament.

Coming off their big loss to Cardinal Newman on Wednesday, the Vikings (6-2) survived a scare from Petaluma, outlasting the Trojans 51-48 in overtime.

Petaluma (3-2), which led throughout the contest and by as much as 10 in the second half, had a good look at a game-tying three in the closing seconds of overtime, but Kieran Mannion’s attempt came up just short.

Final: Montgomery 51, Petaluma 48 (OT)



Trojans (3-2) get a good look at the buzzer but it’s just short.



Vikings (6-2) survive, advance to face Urban tomorrow. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/JV3zrrjD2Y — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) December 16, 2022

Caden DeVries, who finished tied for the team lead with nine points, scored the final five points of the game for the Vikings (6-2). He hit a three to give Montgomery a 49-48 lead with 33 seconds left in overtime and then converted both free throws on a one-and-one after Petaluma turned the ball over with 12 seconds left.

DeVries’ late three gave the Vikings just their third lead of the game. They led 11-9 early in the second quarter before falling behind by double digits. They roared out of the hole with a 15-0 run that spanned nearly an entire quarter, starting late in the third and ending with a Will Grafe three that put them ahead 44-39 with 2:18 left in the fourth.

Mannion, who scored a game-high 20 points, ended the run with a three and then Dalton Armstrong, who scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Petaluma, banked in a mid-range jumper with second left in the fourth to send the game to overtime.

Montgomery will face Urban-San Francisco (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Blues, the defending North Coast Section Division 5 champions, pulled away from Analy in the fourth quarter of their first-round game for a 70-56 win.

Gavin Reid led the Tigers (7-2) with 18 points and Riley Rathburn added 16. Analy, which had won seven straight heading into Thursday’s game, will play Petaluma in the loser’s bracket at 4 p.m. Friday.

Windsor and Casa Grande had little trouble in their first-round games. The Jaguars beat Washington-San Francisco 64-39 while the Gauchos took care of Summit Denali-Sunnyvale 80-18.

Windsor (5-4) was led by Finn Grace (19 points), Jayden Russotti (18 points) and Hayden Anderson (12 points). The Gauchos (3-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Luke Cafiero with 17 points and five threes. Carter Cerruti and Philip Liu each added 12 and Spencer Almond scored 11.

Windsor and Casa will tip off at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

In other tournament action Thursday, St. Vincent won the first game of its Winter Showdown, doubling up Westlake Charter 56-28. Sebastián Andrade scored 12 points, Kai Hall added 10 points and Josh Malik had 7 points and 15 rebounds.

St. Vincent (2-2) will play Point Arena next on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Petaluma began its VVAL dual-meet schedule with a sweep of Sonoma Valley on Wednesday.

The girls won 18-6, with all four matches being decided via forfeit. Petaluma got points from Giselle Garcia-Cambray (116), Keira Jones (131) and Bailey Deegan. Sonoma Valley’s win came from Maribel Rodriguez.

The Trojans boys won nine of the 14 weight classes for a 48-24 victory.

Loomis Glashan (145), Roy Garcia-Cambray (170) and Ed Berncich (195) all won via falls, while Silas Pologeorgis (182) and Jagger Williams (220) won via 9-6 and 9-4 decisions, respectively. Alexis De La Torre (285) Spencer Madson-Castillo (113), Donovan Grimes (120) and Gavin Jones (126) all won in forfeits.

For Sonoma Valley,Will Schiffman (138) and Marcello Saldana (132) had fall wins, Aiden Blackwood (152) and Antonio Casillas (160) had decisions wins of 5-1 and 8-4, respectively, and Jerome Saldana (106) won via forfeit.

Girls soccer

Healdsburg scored another lopsided victory Thursday over Cloverdale to stay unbeaten on the year.

The Greyhounds (5-0) scored five goals in the first half en route to an 8-0 runaway victory over the Eagles (0-1). Maddie Munselle scored four goals and dished out an assist, Julia Dolph added two more goals and Viola Santana scored and recorded an assist. Yanet Pacheco also scored once, Vanessa Castro Cid had two assists and Fiona Neal had one.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.