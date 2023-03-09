Prep roundup: Rancho Cotate baseball earns big early-season win over Casa Grande

The Rancho Cotate baseball team picked up a massive early-season 6-2 win over Casa Grande on Wednesday.

The Cougars (2-3) broke a 2-2 tie with a four-run fifth inning. They scored all four runs with two outs. Caze Derammelaere and Lucas Hermes each drove in RBIs and Jacob Tucker doubled in another RBI.

Hermes took a no-decision on the mound after striking out six with four hits and two earned runs allowed over four innings, but Devon Laguinto earned the win with four strikeouts and three hits allowed in the final three innings of relief.

Alex Cruz and Wyatt Abramson each doubled in RBIs for the Gauchos (3-1) and JT Summers added a pair of hits.

Maria Carrillo is off to a 4-0 start after a 17-5 win Wednesday over Santa Rosa. It’s the most runs that the Pumas have scored in a game since 2018.

Matt Anderson led the hit parade, going 3-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Spencer Hubenette and Tommy McPhee each drove in a pair of runs.

Lucchesi also earned the win on the bump, striking out four with four hits and two runs allowed in four innings.

Cardinal Newman continued its hot play to open the season with a 4-3 win over Granada, thanks to a clutch hit from Nate Niehaus.

Niehaus tripled twice on the day, his second breaking a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth. He finished the day 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jack Lazark added an RBI during a three-run third for the Cardinals (3-0)

Starting pitcher Tanner Bradley took a no-decision but struck out six with an earned run allowed on four hits over four innings. Jack Larson earned the win with two innings of relief while Mason Lerma earned the save with a pair of strikeouts over his inning of work.

Gavin Valls had his best stuff working Wednesday night to lead Healdsburg to a 3-1 win over visiting Middletown. Valls struck out 13 with three hits, four walks and a run allowed in his six-inning outing. Alex Mauro-Manos earned the save.

The Greyhounds (4-0) were also stymied by Middletown starter Troy Taber, who struck out 12 in six innings, but finally broke through for three runs in the bottom of the fifth aided by a pair of Mustang errors.

Wyatt Dugan went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Jeremiah Michener went 2-for-3 with a double.

Sonoma Valley moved to 4-1 in the early going with a 10-0 win over Piner in five innings.

Max Harrison led the Dragons offensively with a 2-for-2 day, including a home run, with five RBIs. Nicolas Scevola and Hudson each added a pair of RBIs. Scevola secured the win on the mound, striking out five with two hits and a walk allowed over five innings.

Analy emerged as 9-5 victors of an ugly game against Montgomery on Wednesday that featured 12 combined errors between the two. Only four of the 14 runs scored were credited to pitchers as earned.

The Tigers (3-1) led 6-0 after five and 8-0 after their at-bats in the top of the sixth but the Vikings (2-3) answered with five runs of their own in the bottom half of the sixth.

Ryan Willis led Analy offensively, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Sammy Long drove in two runs and Ben Menard went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Brandon Kirtley earned the win, striking out seven with one walk, five hits and zero earned runs allowed in 5⅔ innings.

For Montgomery, Asher Blain had two hits and Shane Lerdahl, Bobby McGovern and Carlos Olivas each recorded solo RBIs.

Petaluma played to a 6-6 tie with Benicia on Wednesday in a game that was called due to darkness.

The game will not be made up and officially goes down as a tie for the Trojans (2-3-1).

Zach Fiene doubled with three RBIs while Raime Dayton and Aaron Davainis each had two hits, including a double, with an RBI to lead the Trojans offensively.

Davainis also pitched all seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks but allowed 10 hits and five earned runs.

Softball

Cardinal Newman had a freshman step up and deliver in the clutch in a big win on Wednesday.

With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Jordyn Johnsen singled to center field to score Callie Howard from second and give the Cardinals the walk-off 2-1 win over San Rafael.

Johnsen also tripled earlier in the game, scored the Cardinals’ other run, and led the team with two hits. That was enough support for starter Howard, who went the distance with 13 strikeouts, two walks, seven hits and a run.

Petaluma rallied for a wild 7-5 win at Redwood on Wednesday behind a six-run top of the seventh.

Trailing 5-1 and down to their last three outs, the Trojans (1-1) sent 12 batters to the plate in their half of the seventh and took advantage of six walks to score six runs for the come-from-behind win.

Brycelyn Casey and Lauren Wilson each had two hits with an RBI and Casey Sullivan, Lily Pardini, Karlee Caldwell, Hollie Pardini, Jessica Hamilton and Annabell Locati each had solo RBIs.