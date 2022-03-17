Prep roundup: Rancho Cotate baseball squad’s win streak at 5

Someone cool off the Rancho Cotate baseball team.

On Wednesday, the red-hot Cougars won their fifth straight game — arguably their most impressive win over their recent streak.

The Cougars needed extra innings but ultimately defeated visiting Casa Grande 1-0 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth from Dylan Mercado.

Casa Grande fall to 6-2 overall while Rancho Cotate improves to 5-3.

Hits were at a premium all game as the pitchers from both teams delivered stellar outings. Casa Grande starter Russell Freedheim took a no-decision after striking out three and allowing four hits in six innings of work. Elijah Stevenson struck out three over his inning in relief but yielded the game-winning hit to Mercado.

For Rancho Cotate, sophomore Devon Laguinto continues to impress. He allowed just one hit and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings on the mound. Reed Steffens earned the win in relief with three hits allowed and a strikeout. As a team, Rancho Cotate’s pitching has allowed 10 runs over its five-game winning streak.

Speaking of hot teams, Cardinal Newman won its fourth straight on Wednesday, taking down Heritage-Brentwood 8-4.

The Cardinals (5-1) trailed 3-0 after the first but rallied into the lead with a four-run second inning before adding three more runs in the third.

Gavin Rognlien hit a two-run home run, reached base with a pair of walks and scored twice. Jack Lazark and Justice Brinson each had two hits and an RBI while Landen Rota, Nathan Niehaus and Nathan Phelps each had an RBI apiece.

After the rocky first inning, starter Evan Sandoval settled into a groove to earn his third win of the year. He went four innings with three hits, three earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts. Mason Lerma went the final three innings with a hit, earned run and two strikeouts for the save.

Healdsburg also extended its winning streak to six games with an 8-5 win over Santa Rosa on Wednesday.

Ayden Herguth went 2 for 4 with a double, Jayson Licea singled in an RBI, Sam Vanden Heuvel went 1 for 4 with an RBI and Robert Beltran had two hits and scored a run. Wyatt Dugan and Conroy Smith also each had solo RBIs.

Starter Jack Domenichelli struck out seven with three walks and three hits in 3⅔ innings of work for the win.

Healdsburg now boasts the best overall record in the North Bay League-Redwood at 6-2.

Not far behind the ʼHounds is West County, which improved to 5-3 overall with its 6-3 nonleague win over Maria Carrillo on Wednesday to extend its winning streak to five games.

In his five innings, West County starter Luke Dillon struck out three with four hits, two run and a walk allowed for the win. Brandon Kirtley got the save, going the final two innings with two hits and a strikeout.

For Maria Carrillo (1-5-1), Gio Lucchesi doubled and drove in two runs, while Cooper Wood and Tommy McPhee each had a pair of hits.

Boys tennis

Sacha Sztal and Gavin Marcotte got wins in No. 1 and No. 2 singles for St. Vincent on Wednesday, but Healdsburg came away as 5-2 victors in the NBL-Redwood contest.

Geddy Frey and Logan Lumetta won in No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, with Lumetta winning 6-2, 6-7, 6-1. The Greyhounds swept doubles, with wins from Jesse Cobb and Yahir Ruiz in No. 1 and Dominic Duri and Declan Whitlock in No. 2. Healdsburg won doubles No. 3 by default.

Girls lacrosse

Casa Grande outlasted St. Francis 18-16 in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday.

Sierra Schmidt had seven goals and two assists for the Gauchos (4-2) while Natalie Labanowski added six goals and an assist and Taylor Pieri had five goals and an assist. Goalie Trinity Salus recorded four saves.

