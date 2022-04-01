Prep roundup: Rancho Cotate softball blanks Windsor

Though they haven’t played many games, the Rancho Cotate softball Cougars are posting some impressive early season results.

Rancho improved to 4-1 overall and 4-1 in the North Bay League Oak division with an 11-0 win over Windsor in six innings on Thursday.

It’s the third straight win for the Cougars and third time in as many games they’ve scored in double figures.

Starter Kayla Dixon was once again on her game, going five strong innings with four hits, a walk and seven strikeouts to earn her third win of the year. She’s now 3-1 with 22 strikeouts and a 1.52 earned run average in 23 innings pitched.

Dixon also went 1 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs, one of several strong offensive performances from the Cougars. Tiare Guerrero went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Hailey Wyatt hit her third home run of the year and doubled in a 3-for-3 outing, Kayla Mahnken had two hits and drove in two runs and Paige Vraneswich doubled with a pair of RBIs.

Windsor drops to 6-5 overall and 2-3 in the Oak.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Petaluma defeated Casa Grande 9-5 on Thursday, the third straight win for the Trojans, to move to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in league.

Individual stats were not available for the Trojans, who are now 5-0 against other Sonoma teams this season, but they scored two runs in each of the first, third, fourth and seventh innings.

The Gauchos (5-4, 1-2) scored their five runs over the final three innings, guided by strong performances from Jamie McGaughey (2 for 3, double, three RBIs), Marissa Brody (2 for 4, two doubles) and Jordan Baughn (2 for 4, double, RBI).

Back in the NBL-Oak, Maria Carrillo edged Cardinal Newman 3-2 in a nail-biter on Thursday.

Trailing 3-1 in the seventh, the Cardinals (6-7, 3-2) made it 3-2 with a bases-loaded walk with two outs, but Pumas starter Madison Cooper got out of the jam with a strikeout to finish off the complete game.

She allowed seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks in her fifth win of the year.

The Pumas (7-4, 2-2) managed only four hits but took advantage of three Cardinal Newman errors to plate their runs. Cooper, Olivia Rivera, Alexis Hoke and Hailey Gundy had the hits for Maria Carrillo. Rivera also scored twice.

For the Cardinals, who have now lost three straight, Mackenzie Dennis, Francesca Hart and Paytin Salfi combined for 10 strikeouts and only three walks in defeat.

Salfi also doubled and led the Cardinals with two hits.

Montgomery used a big sixth inning to win its third game of the year, rallying for a 10-6 win over West County in the NBL-Oak.

After the Vikings (3-5, 2-2) scored three times in the sixth to take a 7-4 lead, Jayden Cox delivered the knockout punch, a three-run home run to make it 10-4. Cox’s fourth bomb of the year came on the heels of doubles from Sara Habkirk (2 for 3, double, three RBIs) and Elle Picard (1 for 2, double, RBI).

Cox went 3 for 4 with a game-high four RBIs. She’s now batting .500 on the year with 16 RBIs and four home runs.

Habkirk also went the distance in the circle, striking out five with two walks, eight hits and three earned runs allowed.

Catlin Caughie went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to pace West County (6-7, 1-4), which has now lost four straight.

In the NBL-Redwood, Piner sneaked past Santa Rosa behind a dominant outing from starter Malina Weerts. Weerts earned her fourth win of the season with her sixth complete game, allowing just four hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts to lead the Prospectors (6-5, 4-1) to their third straight win.

Madison Mohr drove in both runs for Piner in the fourth inning.

Despite the loss, Panthers starter Gia Hernandez threw seven strong innings with 14 strikeouts and Cori Marchant hit a home run to drive in the lone run for Santa Rosa (3-7, 2-3).

St. Vincent won its third game in a row in a 23-0, five-inning rout of Elsie Allen on Thursday in the NBL-Redwood.

The Mustangs (7-5, 4-0), who are currently in sole possession of first place in the Redwood, got huge games out of Sophia Skubic (2 for 4, double, triple, three RBIs), Kat Cespedes (4 for 5, home run, triple, six RBIs) and Maddie Badaglia (3 for 3, four RBIs). Skubic also pitched a complete game with one hit allowed, no walks and seven strikeouts.

Baseball

Montgomery gave state-ranked Cardinal Newman a battle in NBL-Oak play on Thursday, but the Cardinals ultimately emerged as 5-3 victors to sweep the two-game series against the Vikings.

The Cardinals (9-1, 2-0), who are ranked No. 21 in California by CalHi Sports, have now won eight straight. Nate Phelps led the way on Thursday, going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Landen Rota also tripled with a pair of RBIs.

Jack Larson got the win in relief of Rota, going 3⅔ innings with no hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

Despite the loss, it was a good bounce-back game for the Vikings (6-8, 0-2) after falling 20-1 to the Cardinals on Tuesday. Adrian Morales turned in a strong showing, going all seven innings with five hits, five earned runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.

The five runs are the third fewest Cardinal Newman has scored in a game this season.

Owen Nelson and Ben Carlile each had solo RBIs for the Vikings.

Boys golf

Led by three players who shot in the 70s, Maria Carrillo emerged victorious over Cardinal Newman, Windsor, West County, Santa Rosa and Montgomery in a match at Windsor Golf Course on Thursday.

Griffin Quan carded the lowest score of the day, a 1-over par 73, to earn medalist honors. Sam Quarles and Dean Lemmon both shot 78s to help the Pumas record a team score of 393.

Cardinal Newman shot 413 as a team, led by Jared Roy’s 80.

Windsor came in third with 421, paced by a 78 from Will Hoff.

Cambron Nevil fired an 80 to help West County take fourth with a team score of 479.

Max Townsend’s 87 was the low score for Santa Rosa, which came in fifth with 501.

And Nick Schenone’s score of 96 was the best of the day for Montgomery, which rounded out the pack with a 507.

