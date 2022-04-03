Prep roundup: Rancho Cotate softball claims 2nd in Antioch tournament

The Rancho Cotate softball team got some quality wins in reaching the championship game of the Antioch Rotary Softball Invitational this weekend, but ultimately had its six-game winning streak snapped in the tournament finale.

The Cougars fell 9-2 to Clayton Valley Charter on Saturday night to take second place in their 13-team bracket.

The Cougars (7-2) picked up wins over James Logan-Union City, 5-3, and Pittsburg, 6-3, on Friday before beating Freedom-Oakley 5-3 on Saturday to advance to the title game.

Tiare Guerrero went 2 for 4 and Kayla Mahnken 3 for 4 in the loss. In the win over Freedom-Oakley, Kailey Yahya hit a triple while Mahnken, Haley Wyatt and Lexi Samson each went 1 for 2.

On the weekend, Yahya went 8 for 13 and Guerrero 8 for 12 at the plate. Samson recorded two wins in the circle while Kayla Dixon went 1-1.

Rancho Cotate is set to continue NBL-Oak play on Tuesday when it hosts Montgomery.

St. Vincent extended its winning streak to four with an 11-4 nonleague win over Credo on Saturday.

The Mustangs (8-5) led 6-4 before erupting for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to win going away.

Kat Cespedes drove in two runs and Vanessa Rios tripled with an RBI while Sophia Skubic, Izzy Badaglia, Ileana Jimenez and Alicia Hartmann each drove in solo runs.

Skubic improved to 7-3 on the season with a complete-game outing. She struck out seven and allowed seven hits with no walks or earned runs.

Cardinal Newman suffered its fourth straight loss on Saturday, falling 5-1 to Vacaville in a nonleague contest.

The Cardinals (6-8) managed only four hits, all singles, against Vacaville ace Xochitl Atyade, who struck out nine with no walks in a complete game.

Callie Howard also went the distance for the Cardinals, surrendering eight hits and five earned runs with a pair of walks and strikeouts. Howard also singled and drove in the Cardinals’ lone run.

The Cardinals will look to snap their skid in an NBL-Oak game at Windsor on Tuesday.

Baseball

Cardinal Newman kept up its winning ways on Saturday, claiming its ninth straight victory in a 7-0 shutout at Vacaville in a nonleague matchup.

Despite only managing four hits, the Cardinals (10-1) took advantage of seven walks and five hit batters yielded by Vacaville (8-7) pitchers.

Cody Guy drove in a team-high two runs while Brady Boyd, Vero Poueu, Justice Brinson and Blake Bryson each recorded solo RBIs. Boyd and Poueu also each scored twice.

Junior Evan Sandoval improved to 4-0 on the year with another strong outing. He went 5⅓ scoreless innings with five hits, no walks and six strikeouts. On the year, he has 30 strikeouts and just four walks in 26 innings pitched with an earned run average of 1.35.

In other action on Saturday, Archie Williams put together a comeback for the ages in an 8-7 comeback walk-off win over Petaluma.

The Trojans (5-5) led 7-2 heading into the bottom half of the seventh before the Falcons plated six runs, capped by a game-winning single from Ryan Boggs.

Cal signee Joe Brown homered twice to pace the Trojans offensively. Jack Palmer and Raime Dayton each doubled and drove in two runs.

On the topic of surprises, Piner shocked Sonoma Valley on Saturday, stealing a 4-3 walk-off win.

Freshman Anthony Cordoza came up clutch, getting the game-winning hit with two out in the bottom of the seventh to secure the Prospectors’ second win of the season.

Cordoza had two hits on the day and Andrew Wiggins went 4 for 4 with two RBIs.

Dustin Currin tossed a complete game, striking out four with one walk, seven hits and two earned runs.

Nic Sebastiani went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI for the Dragons (6-6), while Adrian Pirker Buckley had a hit and an RBI.

