Prep roundup: Rancho Cotate softball claims NBL-Oak title outright

Make it five straight league pennants for the Rancho Cotate softball team.

The Cougars clinched the North Bay League-Oak title outright on Wednesday, beating Montgomery 10-0 in a game that was being resumed from a rain delay a few weeks ago.

The win moves the Cougars, The Press Democrat’s No. 1 team in its top 10, to 11-3 in league play and 15-4 overall.

Kailey Yahya tripled in a four-hit, two-RBI day and stole a pair of bases, Gabby Schenone drove in two runs and Tiare Guerrero had two hits with an RBI. In the circle, Lexi Samson threw a complete game shutout with three strikeouts and 12 hits.

Bella Pena led the Vikings (5-14, 4-10) with three hits while Sydney Millea and Sara Habkirk each had two.

No. 6 Cardinal Newman scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun West County 3-2 in NBL-Oak play on Wednesday.

Tori Leighton delivered the game-winner, an RBI single with the bases loaded, after Francesca Hart scored on an error to tie the game at 2. The Cardinals (11-12, 8-6) also got another big offensive game from Paytin Salfi, who hit her league-leading 10th home run of the year and drove in two runs.

Hart also pitched well, going eight innings with two runs, two strikeouts, a walk and eight hits. Callie Howard earned the win with an inning of relief.

For West County (8-15, 3-11), Catlin Caughie doubled and drove in two runs while Kaihla Jarvinen also doubled in a two-hit outing.

No. 2 Petaluma earned an 8-3 win over Napa on Wednesday in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Lily Gemma had three hits with an RBI while Alyssa Goebel, Hollie Pardini and Katrina Johnson each had an RBI for the Trojans (11-7, 6-3) in support of pitcher Mya Gonazalez, who fired a complete game with five strikeouts, seven hits and an earned run.

Baseball

No. 2 Petaluma took its first loss in the VVAL against Justin-Siena on Wednesday, falling 7-4 to the Braves.

The game was tied 2-2 after three innings before Justin-Siena pulled away with four runs in the fourth. The loss snaps an 11-game winning streak for the Trojans (16-6, 10-1).

Dante Vachini homered with two RBIs, David Wood had two hits with an RBI and Colton Dilena drove in a run.

In the NBL-Redwood, No. 5 West County kept its winning streak alive, holding off a pesky Santa Rosa team 2-1 for its 10th straight victory.

West County (17-5, 11-0) ace Luke Dillon threw his 10th complete game of the season, striking out 10 with seven hits, no walks and an unearned run. He’s now 9-2 on the year with an earned run average of 1.03.

Offensively, Branden Kirtley had two hits, Blake Thomas went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Miles Snodgrass doubled and scored a run.

Santa Rosa (7-16, 5-6) was led by Nolan Frost (3 for 3) and Will Logue (3 for 4).

No. 7 Maria Carrillo routed Piner 10-0 in five innings in a nonleague game on Wednesday.

Kai Beehler threw a complete game for the Pumas (9-13-1), striking out four with two walks and two hits allowed in five innings of work.

Offensively, Spencer Hubenette had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs, Brady Williams went 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs, Nate Sanders drove in two runs with a double and Tommy McPhee had an RBI and a double.

Piner drops to 3-20 overall.

Back in NBL-Redwood play, No. 10 Healdsburg scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past St. Vincent 9-7.

Ayden Herguth went 2 for 3 and broke a 7-7 tie with an RBI single in the sixth before Conroy Smith drew a walk with the bases loaded to add an insurance run. Matt Rowland hit a home run and had a team-high four RBIs for the Greyhounds (14-9, 7-4). Rowland also earned the win on the mound, striking out four in two no-hit innings of relief.

Jack Davis also went yard for the Mustangs (11-9, 5-6) and finished with four RBIs, while Taiki Belway, Dante Antonini and Nico Antonini each drove in a run.

Lacrosse

On Tuesday, the Casa Grande girls team won its North Coast Section Division 2 playoff opener, defeating No. 10 seed Piedmont 19-8.

The seventh-seeded Gauchos (13-8) were led by Taylor Pieri (seven goals), Natalie Labanowski (five goals, three assists), Sierra Schmidt (five goals, one assist), Megan Marston (two goals, one assist) and goalie Trinity Salus (10 saves).

The Gauchos will hit the road for a tough test in the quarterfinals at No. 2 seed Marin Academy (12-4) on Thursday.

Also on Tuesday, No. 11 seed Cardinal Newman saw its season come to an end with a 15-3 loss to No. 6 seed Bishop O’Dowd in its first round NCS Division 2 opener. The Cardinals end the year at 9-6.

On the boys side in Division 2, No. 10 seed Rancho Cotate lost its first-round game 20-6 to No. 7 seed Campolindo and No. 13 seed Sonoma Academy lost 14-3 to No. 4 seed Novato.

In the Division 1 playoffs, No. 11 seed Casa Grande fell 23-1 to No. 6 seed California.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.