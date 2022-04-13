Prep roundup: Rancho Cotate softball holds off Maria Carrillo

The Rancho Cotate softball team stayed on top of the North Bay League-Oak standings with an 11-6 win over Maria Carrillo on Tuesday.

It was a tight battle until the Cougars, the No. 1 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, pulled away with a three-run sixth inning to improve to 6-2 in the Oak and 9-3 overall.

Kailey Yahya doubled in a two-hit day with two RBIs, Kayla Mahnken drove in a pair, Lexi Samson doubled with two RBIs and Paige Vraneswich collected three hits with an RBI.

Samson also got the win, going four innings with seven hits and five runs (one earned).

For the Pumas (8-6, 4-4), No. 7 in the PD’s rankings, Olivia Rivera went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

No. 4 Cardinal Newman remained a game back of the Cougars in the Oak standings with a come-from-behind 11-8 win over No. 10 West County.

The Cardinals (8-9, 5-3) trailed 8-3 after four innings but rallied with a five-run fifth inning before taking the lead for good in the sixth.

Paytin Salfi went 2 for 4 with three runs, a double and three RBIs to lead the way. Her double scored two in the decisive fifth inning. Callie Howard added two doubles with an RBI, Ava Walters had three hits including a double, and Francesca Hart and Sarah Khoury each doubled with an RBI.

Hart secured the win in relief, firing three innings of one-hit ball with a walk and a strikeout.

Kaihla Jarvinen went 2 for 4 with a grand slam for West County (6-10, 1-7), which will look to snap its seven-game losing streak on Thursday at Rancho Cotate.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, No. 3 Petaluma won big over Justin-Siena, putting together a 15-3 win in five innings to snap a two-game skid.

The Trojans (7-4, 3-2) blasted four home runs in the game off the bats of Annabelle Locati (2 for 2, double, two runs, RBI), Hollie Pardini (2 for 2, four RBIs), Brycelyn Casey (1 for 1, RBI) and Karlie Bernich (2 for 4, double, two RBIs). Casey Sullivan also went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs as Petaluma racked up 18 hits.

Mya Gonzalez got the win, going three scoreless innings with three hits, a walk and three strikeouts.

No. 9 Sonoma Valley also won in the VVAL on Tuesday, taking a 9-8 walk-off win over Napa.

With the score knotted at 8, Kassedy Midgley led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and then scored on a single from Kyra Hudson two batters later. Midgley had four hits with two doubles and two RBIs for the Dragons (5-7, 2-3), who have now won three straight.

Hudson also drove in two with two hits, Katherine Kiser added three hits, including a double, with an RBI and Kayla Amormino and Victoria Magnani each doubled and drove in a run.

Baseball

In the first day of the prestigious Boras Classic tournament on Monday, Cardinal Newman went 2-0 with a pair of convincing wins over top-tier opponents.

The No. 1 Cardinals (14-1), who are also now ranked No. 14 in the state by CalHi Sports, defeated Sacred Heart Cathedral 5-1 in their first game before blanking Mountain View 8-0.

Mason Lerma struck out 11 in six innings of work with three hits, three walks and a run to move to 4-0 on the year in the win over Sacred Heart, while Anane Wilson doubled twice with two RBIs and Jack Lazark drove in a pair in as well.

Tanner Bradley was the star of the win over Mountain View, firing six innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and a walk. Gavin Rognlien had two RBIs while Lazark and Nate Phelps each had two hits.

The Cardinals were off on Tuesday but return to action on Wednesday with a heavyweight battle with Archbishop Mitty, a team CalHi Sports has ranked in its top 50 in the state.

In local action, No. 7 West County picked up its fifth straight win with a 6-4 nonleague win over No. 10 Montgomery.

Ace Luke Dillon tossed a complete game, his seventh of the year, with eight hits, three earned runs, six strikeout and walk to improve to 6-2 on the season and help West County move to 12-5 overall.

Dillon also went 2 for 3 with a double and Miles Snodgrass drove in two runs.

Keegan Peterson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Vikings (6-11), who have now dropped six in a row.

Tennis

Cardinal Newman won its eighth match of the season on Tuesday, downing West County 5-2 to improve to 4-2 in NBL play.

The Cardinals swept singles behind strong performances from No.1 Aiden Buerger, 6-2, 6-4, No. 2 Paul Munsell, 1-6, 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Josh Buerger (6-3, 2-6, 6-0) and No. 4 Nolan Postal (6-2, 6-2).

West County won No. 3 doubles by default and No. 1 with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory from Tyler Whitehorn and Braeden Richardson. Cardinal Newman won No. 2 doubles 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 courtesy of Reinhardt Loxley and Dante Natale.

Maria Carrillo also continued its winning ways with a 7-0 sweep of St. Vincent on Tuesday.

The Pumas won No. 1 and No. 2 doubles in straight sets, as well as No. 2 and No. 4 singles. In No. 1 singles, Chase Carter defeated Sacha Sztal 6-2,6-1, and in No. 3 singles, Chris Leung got past Gavin Marcotte 6-2, 6-1.

Healdsburg also swept Ukiah 7-0 in league play on Tuesday. Nikhil Bansal got a 6-2,6-3 win at No. 1 singles, Geddy Frey won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, Levi Frey beat Elijah Kirkley 6-3,6-2 at No. 3 and Logan Lumetta finished the sheet with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Dean Deng.

Healdsburg took No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1 behind Jesse Cobb and Dominic Duri before Ukiah defaulted in No. 2 and No. 3.

Girls lacrosse

Cardinal Newman won its fourth straight game on Tuesday, defeating Rancho Cotate 10-5 in a VVAL matchup.

Ella Holland had four goals and an assist while Lily Zichichi added two goals and two assists for the Cardinals (9-4, 7-1). Siena Brunetti, Kathryn Clark, Taiten Kolpin, Lauren McKeown each added solo goals and goalie Tessa Taylor recorded nine saves.

