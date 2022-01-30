Prep roundup: Rancho Cotate’s Andrew Pengel, Sonoma Valley’s Dom Girish shine in overtime hoops battle

Rancho Cotate’s Andrew Pengel and Sonoma Valley’s Dom Girish had a battle for the ages on Saturday night.

In a nonleague boys basketball matchup, Pengel dropped a career-high 51 points with nine three-pointers while Girish countered with 41 points to lead the Dragons to a thrilling 89-84 overtime win.

For Pengel, the mark eclipses the school record and career-high 49 points he set last week in a win over West County. It’s also the most points scored in a game by an individual player in the county this season. He’s now averaging a county-best 28.9 points per game.

Girish’s 41 ties his career high, which he set last year in a game against Casa Grande. He’s now averaging 23.6 points per game for the Dragons (14-7, 6-1), who have now won six straight. Anders Mathison also scored 22 points.

Jaeden Gumanday joined Pengel with a career night of 22 points and six three-pointers for the Cougars (8-12, 3-2 NBL-Redwood)

In other nonleague action, St. Vincent defeated Sonoma Academy 37-30 to move head coach Tom Bonfigli into a tie for No. 8 all-time in coaching wins in California history, according to CalHi Sports records. Bonfigli is now tied with Lou Cvijanovich from Oxnard Santa Clara with 829 career wins.

Killian Collins led the way for the Mustangs (11-5, 0-4 NBL-Redwood) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jake DeCarli added eight points and 10 rebounds while Matt Kropelnicki had seven points and 12 rebounds.

Peyton Stroud scored 10 points to pace Sonoma Academy (8-5).

Girls basketball

Maria Carrillo picked up another big league win on Saturday, topping Healdsburg 52-38 to remain undefeated in NBL-Redwood play. The Pumas (14-4, 6-0) got a double-double from Katrina Gorauskas (10 points, 13 rebounds) and 12 points and nine rebounds from Leyna Gorauskas. Ally Strunk added 11 points.

The Pumas now have a two-game cushion at the top of the Redwood division standings.

Itzel Ortiz paced Healdsburg (13-7, 3-2) with 20 points.

Girls soccer

Casa Grande continued its dominance over league teams with a 2-0 win against American Canyon to move to 9-1-2 overall and 7-0-1 in the VVAL.

Lauren Reposa and Riley Fenyvez both scored for the Gauchos and Taylor Ingram had an assist.

The Gauchos have now outscored league opponents 27-3.