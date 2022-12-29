Prep roundup: Ranked teams all advance in Sonoma County Classic

The three ranked boys basketball teams in Piner’s Sonoma County Classic tournament all posted wins in the first day of play Wednesday to set up some intriguing semifinal matchups.

Cardinal Newman, Piner and Ukiah, the Nos. 1, 3 and 5 teams, respectively, in The Press Democrat’s top five, were all tested early in their tournament openers but ultimately prevailed with better second half-efforts.

After leading by 11 at the half, tournament host Piner (11-1) beat Casa Grande 65-49 in a game the Prospectors led by as much as 24 in the second half.

Kansh Singh scored 17 points, Theo McDowell 15 points and Dave Baraka 14 with six blocks to lead Piner, while Jeffrey Rice scored 14 to pace the Gauchos (3-7).

9-0 run from Piner and the rout is on. 37-19 midway through the 3rd. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/W21Kopx5Yk — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) December 29, 2022

Piner will face Ukiah (13-1) in the semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats continued their best start to a season in over a decade with their best win of the year so far, a gritty 65-57 victory over Petaluma.

After a tight first half where the largest lead by either team was four, the Wildcats took an eight-point lead late in the third and then pushed it to 14 with a little over three minutes left in the game. The Trojans (6-5) did their best to rally with an 10-0 run over the following two minutes, but the Wildcats hit their free throws down the stretch to hold on.

Halftime: Petaluma 28, Ukiah 27



Trojans close half strong, Wildcats rim out a good look at the buzzer. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/44KDImbsor — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) December 29, 2022

Marcus Fenk led all scorers with 27 points and Tony Zacharias added 12 for Ukiah. Kieran Mannion paced Petaluma with 18 points, all on threes.

Petaluma and Casa Grande will square off in the loser’s bracket at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Cardinal Newman (13-0) turned a single-digit game minutes before halftime into a runaway 61-35 victory over Eureka with a huge third quarter.

With leading scorer Sam Cline sitting the entire second half with an injury, Drew Krilich and Gavin Vogensen picked up the slack offensively, leading the Cardinals (13-0) with 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Krilich scored eight in the third, a 16-5 quarter for the Cardinals, to help Newman pull away. The Loggers (5-5) were within six points with about three minutes left until intermissions but found themselves trailing 33-22 at the half after a three by Diego Gonzalez, followed by a layup from Vogensen, re-extended the Cardinals’ lead.

Newman will be playing Christopher-Gilroy (8-2) in the semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m., while Eureka will play Santa Rosa (5-7) in the loser’s bracket at 4 p.m.

Christopher pulled away from Santa Rosa in the first game of the evening with a 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter after the Panthers had climbed back within seven from a double-digit deficit.

Montgomery will be playing for the consolation championship of the 16-team Bambauer Memorial tournament at Marin Catholic on Thursday after bouncing back from a narrow loss with two solid wins.

The Vikings (9-4) dropped their opener 60-58 to Sac Joaquin Section power Folsom on Monday but answered with wins over Heritage (53-38) on Tuesday and Urban 43-41 on Wednesday.

Caden DeVries sent the Vikings past the Blues, who beat Montgomery 41-37 in Casa Grande’s Callan Memorial tournament a few weeks ago, with a go-ahead jumper with 0.4 seconds left. He finished with 11 points, second on Montgomery to Donovan Hawkins, who had 13 points.

DeVries led the Vikings against Heritage with 17 points while Hawkins chipped in 12. Against Folsom, Hawkins had 19 points, Izeyah Wright 12 points and Will Grafe 11.

The Vikings will play Central Catholic (7-4) of Modesto for the consolation championship at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Healdsburg dropped its final game of 2022 to North Bay powerhouse Justin-Siena 81-45 on Wednesday and will head into league play with an 8-6 overall record.

Sam Vanden Heuvel scored 25 points to lead the ’Hounds and Max Hubbell added 12.

Girls basketball

Cardinal Newman (9-4) won its opener in the West Coast Jamboree 59-51 of San Joaquin Memorial on Wednesday to set up a semifinal game against one of the best teams in the country.

Etiwanda (10-0) from Rancho Cucamonga is ranked No. 2 in the nation by SBLive and is led by reigning Cal-Hi Sports Sophomore of the Year Kennedy Smith, a five-star prospect, and Freshman of the Year Aliyahna Morris, a four-star prospect.

The Sonoma Dragons, playing in the Phoenix Hoop Classic in Arizona this week, won their opener 44-40 over Kentlake-Washington on Tuesday. Trinity Wilkens led the way for the Dragons (9-2) with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Siena Hoban added nine points, five steals and four rebounds and Lola Martin chipped in six points and five rebounds.

The Dragons won the game after a 12-hour drive from Sonoma County when their flight was among the thousands canceled this week.

Maria Carrillo pushed its winning streak to four games with a 47-41 win over Mission San Jose-Fremont in the first round of their West Coast Jamboree bracket.

Leading the Pumas (8-4) were Leyna Gorauskas (22 points), Keira Cangson (seven points) and Jillian Ebner (six points, nine rebounds). The Pumas will face Lincoln-Stockton (6-3) Thursday in the semifinals.

Montgomery got back in the win column in its first game in almost two weeks, beating Northgate 49-40 in their West Coast Jamboree opener.

Elle Picard led the Vikings (4-5) with 20 points while Kaia Eubanks and Emily Mathis each added 12.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.