Prep roundup: Roseland Collegiate volleyball falls to top seed in NCS semifinals

A strong postseason run for the Roseland Collegiate Prep volleyball team came to a close Wednesday in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs as the fifth-seeded Grizzlies fell in straight sets to top-seeded San Francisco Waldorf, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18.

RCP (14-3) was the last remaining Sonoma County team in the NCS playoffs and is in the midst of its best season in school history. Prior to this fall, the Grizzlies’ previous best season was in 2018 when they went 7-18.

The Grizzlies’ season may not be over just yet. They’ll find out on Sunday if they earned a spot in the NorCal playoffs next week.

Boys soccer

Two of the three Sonoma County fall soccer teams in the postseason got their NCS playoff runs underway with first-round games on Wednesday night.

In Division 1, nine seed Credo scored five goals but allowed more in an 8-5 loss to eight seed Summit Tamalpais. The Gryphons close the year out at 7-10 overall.

In Division 2, three seed Sonoma Academy (13-2-2), the North Central League II champion, had a first-round bye and will host six seed Bentley (10-5-2) in the quarterfinals Saturday at 7 p.m.

Roseland Collegiate Prep, the eight seed in Division 2, advanced with a dramatic victory over nine seed Cristo Rey De La Salle that was decided 4-3 in penalty kicks.

The Grizzlies (8-3-1) led 1-0 at half before the Mustangs (8-3-2) rallied to tie the match in the second half, but RCP outlasted the visitor in PKs.

The Grizzlies will play at top seed College Prep (15-0-2) in the quarterfinals Friday.

Girls soccer

Credo, the second seed in Division 1 and the only county girls fall soccer team in the playoffs, had a first-round bye. The Gryphons (15-1-2) will host seven seed Fortuna in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Girls tennis

Maria Carrillo and Cardinal Newman each had two doubles teams advance to the semifinals of the North Bay League doubles tournament, which held its first two rounds of play Wednesday at Santa Rosa High School.

No. 1 seed Kayla Nguyen and Colleen Morris of Maria Carrillo will be facing No. 3 seed Kailyn Smith and Izzy Blakely of Cardinal Newman in one of the semifinal matches, while No. 2 seed Kailyn Shin and Shruti Pillai from Maria Carrillo will face unseeded Cardinal Newman duo Suzanna Hextrum and Sophia Manville in the other semifinal.

Tournament play concludes Thursday and the winner will automatically qualify for the North Coast Section tournament.

Nguyen and Morris advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 first-round win and a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the quarterfinals.

Smith and Blakely won 6-3, 6-1 in their opener before battling to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the quarterfinals.

Hextrum and Manville won their opener 6-3, 6-3 and then upset No. 4 seed Maia Rafidison and Gabbi Vail from Windsor 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the semis.

Shin and Pillai scored wins of 6-0, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-1.

While Ukiah’s duo of Madison Miller and Athena Dahl were the first-round victims of Hextrum and Manville, Miller and Dahl went on to win their next three matches to claim the consolation title.

In an eight-game pro-set format, they won 8-3, then 8-6 and 8-6, beating Healdsburg’s Ruby Leffew and Issy Lickey in the final match.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.