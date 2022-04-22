Prep roundup: Salfi, McCormick homer as Cardinal Newman softball tops Windsor

The Cardinal Newman softball team outlasted Windsor in a North Bay League-Oak battle on Thursday, withstanding a late rally from the Jaguars for a 7-5 win.

The Cardinals (10-10, 7-4), the No. 4 team in the Press Democrat’s top 10, surged out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning behind a solo home run from Paytin Salfi, her ninth deep shot of the year, followed by a grand slam from Christell McCormick.

The No. 5 Jaguars (11-7, 5-5) responded by scoring five runs over the next two innings to make things interesting. The Cardinals added an insurance run in the sixth before the Jaguars tried for one final rally. They loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh but starter Callie Howard got a strikeout and groundout to send the Cardinals home winners.

Howard went the distance, allowing eight hits and five earned runs with three strikeouts and two walks.

Windsor got strong offensive performances from Maddie Senkowksi (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Lily Caughie (1 for 3, home run, two RBIs).

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, No. 2 Casa Grande played American Canyon tough but ultimately fell 3-1 on Thursday.

The game was tied 1-1 through five innings before the Wolves scored twice in the sixth to take the lead for good.

Kylie Carlomagno had the lone RBI for the Gauchos (7-7, 3-4) while Jordan Baughn pitched well (five innings, four hits, three earned runs, two walks, six strikeouts) in defeat.

No. 9 Sonoma Valley ran into a buzzsaw in first-place Vintage on Thursday, recording only one hit against Crushers ace Shelby Morse in an 8-0 loss.

Morese struck out 11 and walked one in her complete-game outing. Kyra Hudson got the lone hit of the day for the Dragons (5-11, 2-5), who have now dropped four straight.

Baseball

Carson Dillon and Brett Neidlinger combined for a two-hit shutout to lead No. 4 Windsor to a 2-0 win over No. 8 Maria Carrillo in NBL-Oak play on Thursday.

Dillon fired 4 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one hit to pick up the win, moving to 6-1 on the year and lowering his earned run average to 1.20. Neidlinger allowed just one hit and struck out two over the final two innings.

Offensively, Tyler Nordyke homered and Brayden Colletto doubled with an RBI to pace the Jaguars (13-4, 3-2), who are now tied with No. 5 Ukiah for second place in league.

Josh Volmerding pitched well in a losing effort, allowing two hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in five innings. The Pumas drop to 6-11-1 overall and 1-4 in league.

