Prep roundup: Santa Rosa beats Montgomery boys soccer for 1st time since 2016

The Santa Rosa boys soccer team opened its 2022-23 campaign with a massive win over perennial powerhouse Montgomery on Wednesday night.

The Panthers sunk the Vikings 1-0 in a nonleague contest behind a late second-half goal from Dylan Molinar, set up by a cross from Paavel Hernandez. The win is Santa Rosa’s first win over Montgomery since 2016 and ends an 11-game losing streak to their crosstown rival.

“It’s been a while,” said Santa Rosa head coach Daniel Garcia. “I’ve been here six years, including JV and varsity, and this is my first win against them.

“I told the boys in the locker room (pregame) that we had a huge test ahead of ourselves today, but if we were intense enough as them, if we were able to adapt to what the game was going to give us, then we would send a huge message to the rest of the teams in the Oak and Redwood divisions, and I think we did that today.”

Girls soccer

Petaluma opened its season with a 5-0 win over visiting Roseland University Prep on Wednesday night.

Ava Staub scored a pair of goals for the Trojans (1-0) while Taylor Cusimano, Olivia Alexander and Sloane Shoop each added one. Assists came courtesy of Grace Forney, Katie Hale and Katie Doherty

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to us at sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.