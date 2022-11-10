Prep roundup: Sonoma Academy boys advance to NCS fall soccer championship

The Sonoma Academy boys soccer team is on the verge of history.

The Coyotes will have a chance to bring home their first section title in program history Saturday after advancing to the North Coast Section Division 2 fall soccer championship match with a 1-0 win over seven seed Jewish Community School in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The three seed Coyotes (15-2-2) will face top seed College Prep (17-0-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Head-Royce High School in Oakland for the section title.

Girls tennis

Nine seed Maria Carrillo held on for a narrow victory in the first round of the NCS Division 1 tournament, defeating eight seed Tamalpais 4-3 on Wednesday to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The Pumas scored wins in singles from No. 2 Colleen Morris (3-6, 6-3, 6-4), No. 3 Kayla Shin (6-2, 6-2) and No. 4 Shruti Pillai (6-2, 6-1) as well as from the No. 2 doubles team of Annie Lee and Caroline Graham (6-2, 6-1).

The Pumas will look to pull off an upset in the quarterfinals when they travel to top seed Redwood-Larkspur.

Volleyball

Roseland Collegiate Prep’s historic season came to a close Tuesday as the Grizzlies fell in straight sets to five seed Berean Christian, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8, in the first round of the CIF NorCal Division 5 playoffs.

RCP, the 12 seed in Division 5 for NorCals, ends the year at 14-4 overall, its winningest season in program history.

Girls golf

Cardinal Newman senior Gabby Sinatra withdrew from the CIF NorCal Regional championships at Berkeley Country Club on Monday.

Sinatra was the last remaining county golfer still competing. She was one of three Cardinals to advance to the NCS Division 1 tournament, where she placed tied for second overall in the field to qualify for NorCals.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.