Prep roundup: Sonoma Academy boys advance to NCS soccer semifinals

The Sonoma Academy boys soccer team is heading back to the North Coast Section semifinals for the second straight season.

The third-seeded Coyotes got past fifth-seeded Bentley 1-0 on Saturday night to set up a semifinal matchup in Division 2 with seventh-seeded Jewish Community on Wednesday.

The Coyotes (14-2-2) will host the Wolves (12-2-4) at Sonoma Academy at 7 p.m.

Sonoma Academy was the only Sonoma County fall soccer team still alive after the quarterfinals.

Eight seed Roseland Collegiate Prep gave top-seed College Prep a battle on Friday but ultimately fell 3-2. The Grizzlies end the season at 8-4-1 overall.

Credo, the lone local girls team left, was upset in the quarterfinals Saturday by visiting seven seed Fortuna, 5-0. The Gryphons who were the second seed in Division 1, close the year at 15-2-2 overall, their winningest season in program history.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.