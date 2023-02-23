Prep roundup: Sonoma Valley baseball scores walk-off win over San Marin in extra innings

Sonoma Valley moved to 2-0 on the year with a dramatic 5-4 extra-innings walk-off win over visiting San Marin on Wednesday evening.

With the score knotted at 3-3 after eight innings, the Mustangs (0-1) broke the tie with a run in the top of the ninth and looked to close out the Dragons (2-0) in the bottom half of the frame. They wouldn’t retire a single batter.

Grant Kiser reached on a leadoff error and Nicolas Sebastiani walked to give Beau Jurasek the chance to play hero. He laid down a bunt and reached on another San Marin error that scored Kiser from second and Sebastiani all the way from first.

That was how the Dragons got it done all game. They managed just four hits — three of which came off the bat of Max Harrison — but capitalized on three errors by the Mustangs. Harrison doubled and had an RBI in his 3-for-4 day at the plate and pitched four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, three hits and a walk as the starter.

Grant Boydell earned the win in relief.

Josh Volmerding was nearly unhittable in Maria Carrillo’s season opener Wednesday as the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo commit struck out 12 over five innings, with just one hit allowed, to lead the Pumas to a 2-0 victory over Archie Williams.

The Pumas (1-0) scored a run in the first and another in the sixth. Gio Lucchesi led the way offensively with a 1-for-3 outing with an RBI. Cooper Wood finished off the victory on the mound with two strong innings, striking out three with one walk allowed.

Petaluma’s Zach Fiene also had himself a day on the mound as he struck out eight in a 5⅓ strong innings to help the Trojans defeat visiting Tamalpais 5-1 on Wednesday. Fiene scattered four hits and two walks with a run allowed over his outing, while Kyle Worden broke the game open for the Trojans (2-1) with a three-run double in the third.

Casa Grande routed Santa Rosa 11-1 on Wednesday to get its season off to a roaring start.

JT Summers led the way offensively for the Gauchos (1-0), going 2-for-3 with a home run — his first on varsity — and three RBIs. Austin Steeves also had three hits, including a double, and Philip Liu added a pair of RBIs.

Kalen Clemmens got the win on the mound with three innings of work out of the bullpen. He struck out four with two walks and a hit allowed before Wyatt Abramson closed things out with four strikeouts over a final two perfect innings.

Healdsburg opened its season with a 10-0 victory over visiting St. Helena under the lights at Recreation Park on Wednesday night.

Starting pitcher Gavin Valls allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts in five innings and had two hits, including a double, with an RBI at the plate. Sam Vanden Heuvel went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, and Xander Harms scored twice with a double and an RBI.

Softball

After trailing early, Cardinal Newman rallied to a convincing 11-3 win at Petaluma on Wednesday.

The Cardinals (2-1) trailed 2-0 after two innings but scored four runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Freshman Izzy Kunimune gave the Cardinals the lead with a grand slam in the fourth that made it 5-2. Sarah Khoury also went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Callie Howard and Nicole DiMarco each doubled with two RBIs and Christell McCormick collected three hits.

Howard also earned the win in the circle, striking out eight with five hits and an earned run allowed in a complete game.

Boys tennis

Cardinal Newman got its season underway with a 5-2 win over Justin-Siena on Tuesday.

The Cardinals dropped Nos. 1 and 2 singles but got wins at No. 3 from Davis Walsh, 6-0, 7-6, and No. 4 Nolan Postal, 6-1, 7-6.

They then swept doubles behind a 6-2, 6-4 win from No. 1 Brydan Aguirre and Levi Iskin, a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 2 from Dante Natale and Reinhardt Loxley and a 6-7, retired, win from Thomas Gaskill and Noah Suard at No. 3.

Don't see your team's score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.