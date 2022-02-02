Prep roundup: Sonoma Valley boys boost hoops win streak to 7

The Sonoma Valley boys basketball team pushed its winning streak to seven games with a 59-54 victory over Vintage on Tuesday to keep pace with American Canyon in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Will Breall led the Dragons (15-7, 7-1) with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Dom Girish added 13 points and Anders Mathison eight.

The Dragons currently sit in second place in the VVAL with a huge matchup against the first-place Wolves (16-6, 9-1) on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the VVAL, Petaluma beat crosstown rival Casa Grande 65-46 to win the season series and move into third place in the league standings.

The Trojans (12-6, 3-3) beat the Gauchos (11-10, 5-6) by five in the Brett Callan Memorial tournament in December but lost 55-52 in their first meeting in league.

On Tuesday, Ryan Giacomini drained five three-pointers for a game-high 18 points while Andy Bai hit four three-pointers en route to 14 points and Salim Arakat also added 14 points.

Tory Cain led the Gauchos with 12 points.

Girls basketball

West County bounced back from its loss to Cardinal Newman last week with a 43-35 win over Ukiah in the North Bay League-Oak. Lucca Lowenberg had 21 points to lead West County (18-4, 6-2) while Ellie Roan added seven points and 14 rebounds.

Xochitl Vasquez had nine points to pace the Wildcats (13-10, 2-6) while Julia Maldanado and Jenna Mowery scored eight each.

Montgomery got past Rancho Cotate 57-51 in the NBL-Oak thanks to a 21-point effort from Elisa Arias. Kaia Eubanks added 11 points and Ashley Saverien 10 for the Vikings (8-5, 4-3)

For the Cougars (8-15, 1-6), Keyonee Neal poured in a game-high 24 points and Izzy Spackman chipped in nine in the loss.

In the NBL-Redwood, Maria Carrillo won its seventh straight game to push its record to 15-4 overall and 7-0 in league with a 58-20 win over Elsie Allen. Ally Strunk and Caitlin Baldwin scored nine points apiece for the Pumas while Addie Brandt added eight. Fanny Penaloza led the Lobos (2-16, 0-6) with eight points.

Healdsburg got double-doubles from three players in a 54-29 win over Santa Rosa in the NBL-Redwood. Hailey Webb had 13 points and 10 assists, Itzel Ortiz had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Ashley Behrens had 11 points and 12 rebounds to help the Greyhounds improve to 14-7, 4-2.

Boys soccer

Cardinal Newman got two goals apiece from Jude Stone and Adam Wojick to coast to a 5-0 win over Roseland University Prep in North Bay League-Redwood play. Sammy Abbott added a goal and an assist while Sebastien Faivre had two assists and Julian Cortina and Lucas Olney also had assists for the Cardinals, who improve to 4-8-2 overall and 2-2 in league. RUP falls to 2-4-3, 1-2-2.

Girls soccer

Sonoma Academy continued its unbeaten season with a 1-0 win over West County to retain the top spot in the NBL-Redwood. Charlie Lewis had the lone goal in the second half on an assist from Amaya Quintana for the Coyotes (12-0-1, 7-0)

Also in the Redwood, Healdsburg cruised to a 6-0 win over Elsie Allen. Julia Dolph, Yanet Pacheco and Viola Santana each scored two goals for the Greyhounds (3-8, 2-4)

Rancho Cotate pushed its record back to .500 in league play with a 4-0 win over Piner in the Redwood division.