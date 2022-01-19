Prep roundup: Sonoma Valley boys hold off Justin-Siena behind big game from Dom Girish

Dom Girish scored 30 points and hit some clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to lead the Sonoma Valley boys basketball team to a 65-59 win at Justin-Siena on Tuesday to keep pace with American Canyon in the Vine Valley Athletic League race.

Girish went 12 for 13 at the line and buried a pair of free throws with under a minute remaining to give the Dragons (9-7, 3-1) a four-point cushion down the stretch. The win moves Sonoma Valley into third place in the VVAL behind Casa Grande (10-5, 4-1) and American Canyon (10-5, 4-0). The Wolves remained unbeaten in league with a 68-65 overtime win over Petaluma on Tuesday

The Gauchos and Dragons are set to face at Sonoma Valley on Thursday.

In other boys basketball action, Cloverdale routed Fort Bragg 71-43 to move to 16-0 on the season and 6-0 in the North Central League I. Dylan Muller scored 20 points and Caden Axell 17 while JJ Rodriguez added 9.

On Monday, Finn Grace scored 26 points to help Windsor hold off Maria Carrillo 55-50 in NBL-Oak action. Jayden Russotti added 11 points and Joseph Campbell chipped in 8 points and 6 rebounds for the Jaguars (9-9, 2-0). The Pumas fell to 5-12, 0-3.

Girls basketball

Cardinal Newman kept rolling on Tuesday night with a 66-19 win over visiting Montgomery in NBL-Oak play for their ninth straight win.

Reese Searcy hit four threes and finished with 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals to lead the Cardinals (15-4, 4-0). Kate Schat added 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals while Julia Brunetti chipped in 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks. Abbie Mullins also scored 11 points.

For the Vikings (5-4, 1-2), Kaia Eubanks scored 6 points and Brook Jones added 5.

Staying in the Oak, West County picked up a 55-41 win at Windsor behind a near triple-double from Ellie Roan. The senior forward finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists to help West County improve to 15-3 overall and 3-1 in league. Lucca Lowenberg also had 17 points and Talia Husary chipped in 9.

For Windsor (8-9, 2-2), Meredith Gilbertson scored 13 points, Skylar Westover had 11 and Isabella Tavolacci finished with 10.

Rounding out the Oak division slate, Ukiah picked up its first league win, 69-50 over Rancho Cotate.

Julia Maldonado scored 21 points for the Wildcats (12-7, 1-3) while Kylyn Watkins had 15 points and Jenna Mowery 11. Keyonee Neal scored 13 points to lead Rancho Cotate (7-12, 0-3) which has now lost seven in a row.

Jumping to the Redwood division, Healdsburg won big over St. Vincent 50-16 to earn its third straight victory. Itzel Ortiz scored 15 points to lead the Greyhounds (12-5, 2-0) while Ashley Behrens added 8 points and 12 rebounds and Hailey Webb dished out 14 assists. St. Vincent dropped to 5-4, 0-2.

Maria Carrillo bounced back from a nonleague loss to Northgate over the weekend with a 57-23 win over Santa Rosa on Tuesday. Cele Urzua led the Pumas (9-4, 2-0) with 11 points while Ally Strunk had 10 and Leyna Gorauskas 8.

Girls soccer

Sonoma Academy stayed perfect on the year with an 8-0 win over Piner in an NBL-Redwood matchup.

The Coyotes (8-0, 3-0) have now outscored teams 29-3 this season and are ranked as the No. 3 Division IV team in the North Coast Section.

Boys soccer

Sebastien Faivre had a pair of assists and a goal to lead Cardinal Newman to a 3-1 win over Healdsburg in NBL-Redwood action. Jordan Cunningham and Giovanni Dimauro also each scored a goal for the Cardinals (3-6-2, 1-0) while Julian Cortina added an assist.

Jesus Perez scored the lone goal for Healdsburg (0-3, 0-1).

