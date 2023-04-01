Prep roundup: Sonoma Valley, Cardinal Newman, Windsor among softball winners

Have yourself a day, Kassedy Midgely.

The Sonoma Valley junior on Friday went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate — including a home run and six RBIs — as the Dragons beat Petaluma 14-9 in a softball slugfest.

Kayla Amormino went 2-for-4 at the dish, as she hit a double and triple and had three RBIs for the Dragons (5-4).

For Petaluma (3-3), Lauren Wilson and Payton Yeomans were the stars, as Wilson went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIS, while Yeomans went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Elsewhere, Zoe Finney led the way for Windsor (3-2), as she threw a complete-game shutout while striking out four batters en route to a 9-0 win over Napa.

Offensively, it was a five-run seventh inning that did the trick for the Jaguars. Mia Avila, Lily Caughie and Demi Lagourgue all had RBIs to add to the big inning.

Cardinal Newman (7-2) broke out for eight runs in the first inning and nine runs in the third inning as the Cardinals beat Analy (2-2) 18-2. Callie Howard was a force in the circle for Newman, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out four over four innings of work.

Overall, Newman tallied 14 total hits, five of which were Howard’s. Nicole DiMarco and Gianna Tamayo also had multiple hits for Newman.

Cloverdale (6-2) notched 13 hits in an 8-1 win over Clear Lake. A four-run first inning by the Eagles set the tone.

Charlotte Burchett got the win in the circle, as she combined with the Cloverdale defense to only allow one run on five hits. At the plate, Cami Donahoo (3-for-4) and Rylee Reasoner (2-for-3, double, two RBIs) paced the Eagles.

Ukiah scored 11 runs in the first inning to beat Santa Rosa 17-0 on Friday. The Wildcats tallied 16 hits, while the Panthers could only muster four.

Kenna Bird got the win in the circle for Ukiah. Bird completed the shutout in five innings, striking out five batters. Kaili Maples took the loss for Santa Rosa.

Adley Jacobsen had herself a day at the plate, driving in seven runs and going 3-for-4.

Baseball

Healdsburg (7-2) rode a strong outing on the mound from Sam Vanden Heuvel to beat Piner 9-1. Vanden Heuvel, who earned the win on the bump, went the distance and struck out seven batters while allowing one run on two hits.

Already up 3-0, the Greyhounds put the icing on the cake with three-run innings in both the sixth and seventh. Wyatt Peavler and Hayden Mariani were key, both knocking in runs.

Austin Steeves threw a complete-game shutout for Casa Grande (7-2), which beat Vintage 5-0. Steeves nearly had a perfect game, only allowing one hit while striking out 10 and walking zero.

Offensively, the Gauchos scored all five runs in the first inning, but that was all they needed. JT Summers, Alex Cruz and Kalen Clemmens all got a knock to lead the Gauchos.

Montgomery (5-3) broke the game open in the fifth inning by scoring seven runs to beat St. Vincent 11-2. Four Vikings all notched RBIs in the inning: Lucas Walker, Bobby McGovern, Dylan Corcoran and Sterling Stoural.

Ben Carlile, who got the win on the mound for Monty, went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six. Eddy Stone took the loss for the Mustangs (5-6).

Santa Rosa (4-7) used three runs in the fifth inning to beat Ukiah 11-10. The Panthers totaled eight hits, while the Wildcats (6-1) had 10 in the slugfest.

Nolan Frost led the Panthers with five RBIs, while Xavian Dominguez was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.

