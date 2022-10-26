Prep roundup: Sonoma Valley, Sonoma Academy advance in NCS volleyball playoffs

Two of the six local volleyball teams in action in the North Coast Section playoffs on Tuesday won their first-round matches.

Sonoma Valley and Sonoma Academy, in Division 3 and 5, respectively, each won in straight sets and will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The ninth-seeded Dragons swept eight seed Cardinal Newman, 25,22, 25-20, 25-15, to end the Cardinals’ season at 18-13 overall.

The Dragons (17-9) will play at No. 1 seed Branson (15-10) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Cardinals were missing a few starters due to illness but got good contributions from Caroline Dougherty (14 digs), Elizabeth Jones (nine kills), Bri Marotto (eight kills) and Nora Gonzalez (seven kills).

Also in Division 3, 10 seed Rancho Cotate won the first set but dropped the next three in a four-set loss to six seed Miramonte, 25-21, 19-25, 7-25, 16-25.

The two-time defending North Bay League-Redwood champion Cougars end the season at 21-11 overall.

In Division 5, the fifth-seeded Coyotes breezed to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-12 win over 12 seed Quarry Lane.

Sydney Shayewitz had six kills, and four aces for the North Central League II champion Coyotes (23-7), while Francesca Zanin added nine kills with two aces, Talia Roche had 16 assists and Amaya Quintana three aces and 11 digs.

“The girls played with confidence tonight,” Sonoma Academy head coach Katlyn Dycus said. “They looked really great. We had a couple injuries and it’s great to have our full roster back. We’re excited and ready for Saturday.”

The Coyotes will play at four seed Berean Christian (19-8) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Berean Christian advanced with a three-set win over 13 seed Credo, 25-8, 25-7, 25-6.

The Gryphons close out the year 12-8 overall.

Also in Division 5, ninth-seeded Cloverdale also saw its season come to an end in the first round, falling in three sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13, at eight seed College Prep.

The Eagles finish 11-16 overall.

Girls tennis

Maria Carrillo put the finishing touches on an undefeated league season Tuesday with a 7-0 sweep of Windsor.

The win moves the Pumas, who clinched the NBL-Oak title last week, to 18-0 in league play and 123-3 in individual match play for the entire regular season.

Winning on Tuesday in singles were No. 1 Kayla Nguyen (6-1, 6-1), No. 2 Colleen Morris (6-2, 6-0), No. 3 Kailyn Shin (6-2, 6-0) and No. 4 Shruti Pillai (6-0, 7-5).

In doubles, No. 1 Annie Lee and Caroline Graham won 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Ava McMinn and Carly Deng won 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 Tessa Tappe and Ava McMinn won 6-0, 6-0.

As NBL-Oak champs, the Pumas advance to the NCS Division 1 playoffs, which start Nov. 8.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.