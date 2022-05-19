Prep roundup: Sophia Skubic throws no-hitter to lead St. Vincent softball to first-round NCS playoffs

There wasn’t much that the Hercules softball team could do against St. Vincent starter Sophia Skubic on Wednesday in a first-round matchup in the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs.

As she’s been all season, the Mustangs’ ace was lights out, throwing a five-inning no-hitter to lead sixth-seeded St. Vincent to an 11-0 win over the 11th-seeded Titans.

On just 54 pitches, Skubic struck out 11 and allowed just one base runner on a walk in the third inning, as the Mustangs (21-6) extended their current winning streak to nine games. Skubic is now 19-4 on the season with a 0.92 earned run average and 179 strikeouts in 145 innings pitched.

Maddy DeLaMontanya went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Sofia Romano drove in two runs and Kat Cespedes and Maddie Badaglia each had an RBI to lead St. Vincent offensively.

The Mustangs will hit the road for the quarterfinals. They’ll play at No. 3 seed Fort Bragg (21-4) on Saturday.

Also in Division 4, No. 4 seed Cardinal Newman racked up a season-high 18 hits in a 17-0 five-inning win over No. 13 seed Lick-Wilmerding.

A host of Cardinals (14-13) had huge games offensively. Callie Howard doubled three times and drove in six runs, Ava Walters went 3 for 3 with a home and three RBIs, Tori Leighton went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Christell McCormick hit a home run with three RBIs, MacKenzie Dennis doubled with two RBIs and Paytin Salfi drove in a run with a double.

In the circle, Howard was equally as dominant, striking out seven with just two hits allowed in four innings. Francesca Hart pitched a perfect fifth inning with three strikeouts.

The Cardinals will host No. 5 seed Piedmont (18-6) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In Division 3, Olivia Rivera had a monster game offensively and Madison Cooper spun a gem in the circle to lead No. 5 seed Maria Carrillo to a 12-2 five-inning win over No. 12 Piner.

Rivera hit her ninth home run of the season and drove in five runs in a 2-for-4 outing while Cooper struck out eight and scattered three hits with two unearned runs over five innings of work to lead the Pumas (13-10) into the quarterfinals.

Cooper went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, Rachaely Yaya had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI, and Erin Kelleher went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a double.

Malina Weerts scored a run and had two hits to pace the Prospectors (11-12).

Maria Carrillo will play at No. 4 seed Albany on Saturday at 1 p.m.

And rounding out softball action from Wednesday, No. 10 seed West County fell 8-5 at No. 7 seed Kennedy in its Division 3 opener.

Baseball

In the shocker of the day, second-seeded Windsor had its season come to a sudden end in a surprising upset, falling 3-2 at No. 15 seed El Cerrito in its Division 2 opener.

While the Jaguars (19-7) were the higher seed, they played on the road because the Gauchos (15-8-1) were the champions of the Tri-County Rock League.

Windsor took a 2-1 lead into the fourth after an RBI single from Brayden Colletto and a sacrifice fly from Joseph Soltanizadeh in the first. El Cerrito responded with a run in the second before taking the lead for good on back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth.

Two El Cerrito pitchers combined to allow just five hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Max Garcia earned the win, striking out three with just a hit and a walk allowed over the final three innings.

It’s the first time all season that Windsor has lost two games in a row.

Elsewhere in Division 2, No. 3 seed Petaluma moved on to the quarterfinals with a 10-2 win over No. 14 seed De Anza.

Joe Brown hit his eighth home run of the season and drove in two runs in a 3-for-4 day to lead the Trojans (19-8) at the plate. Wyatt Davis added a triple with an RBI, David Cook drove in a run on a pinch-hit single and David Wood recorded an RBI.

On the bump, Zach Fiene and Jack Palmer combined for six strikeouts and two runs over six innings before Aaron Davainis closed things out with two strikeouts in a perfect seventh.

The Trojans will host No. 6 seed Tamalpais (18-7) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Red-tailed Hawks advanced with a 2-1 win over No. 11 seed Rancho Cotate on Wednesday.

Lucas Hermes pitched well in 4⅓ innings of work, allowing five hits and two runs with two strikeouts, but the Cougars (10-14) managed just three hits against a trio of Tam pitchers.

Rancho Cotate did lead 1-0 early thanks to a bases-loaded walk drawn by Nate O’Leal in the fourth, but Tam responded by scoring both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth.

No. 4 seed Casa Grande scored seven runs in the first and took advantage of nine walks to beat No. 13 seed Livermore 9-4.