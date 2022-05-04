Prep roundup: St. Vincent softball clinches NBL-Redwood title with win over Ukiah

The St. Vincent softball team wrapped up the North Bay League-Oak title on Tuesday, taking down second-place Ukiah 8-0 to push its winning streak to five games.

The Mustangs (17-6, 13-1), the No. 7 team in The Press Democrat’s top 10, got a three-hit shutout from starting pitcher Sophia Skubic, her 16th complete game of the season and fourth shutout.

She struck out five and walked one in seven innings of work, improving to 15-4 on the year and lowering her earned run average to 1.08.

Kat Cespedes had a huge game offensively, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs. Maddy DeLaMontonya went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs while Maddie Badaglia added a triple and an RBI.

The loss snaps a nine-game winning streak for Ukiah (14-7, 11-3), which will finish in second place in league.

Elsewhere, No. 1 Rancho Cotate saw its six-game winning streak snapped by No. 9 West County 2-1 in eight innings on Tuesday in the NBL-Oak.

Jordan Schrag had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eight to help West County (8-14, 3-10) snap a four-game skid.

Rylie Koehler also drove in a run and earned the win in the circle, going three scoreless innings with four hits allowed.

Haley Wyatt doubled and drove in a run for Rancho Cotate (14-4, 10-3), which can clinch the NBL-Oak title with a win over No. 3 Windsor on Thursday.

The Jaguars kept pace with the Cougars in the league race with a walk-off 6-5 win in eight innings over No. 4 Maria Carrillo on Tuesday.

The Jaguars (15-7, 8-5) trailed 4-2 heading into the seventh before scoring two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the frame and force extras. Adriana Novak was the hero, smashing a two-out, two-run home run to keep the Jaguars alive.

The Pumas (11-8, 7-6) kept the pressure on with a run in the top of the eighth to take a 5-4 lead but Riley Zwetsloot and Sophia Soltanizadeh scored on passed balls in the bottom of the inning for the 6-5 win.

Lily Caughie doubled and drove in two runs for the Jaguars and Mia Avila went the distance with seven strikeouts, five walks, seven hits and four earned runs.

Olivia Rivera hit her sixth home run of the year for Maria Carrillo while Brooke Cooper and Ellie Jensen each doubled with an RBI for Maria Carrillo.

To cap off a wild NBL-Oak slate, Montgomery snapped its six-game losing streak with an 11-2 win over No. 6 Cardinal Newman.

The Vikings (5-13, 4-9) scored seven runs before the Cardinals (10-12, 7-6) took their first at-bats.

Sara Habkirk had a stellar two-way game, racking up four hits with two RBIs on offense and throwing a complete game with five strikeouts and seven hits in the circle.

Elle Picard added two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and Sydney Millea had three hits, including a triple, with two RBIs.

Callie Howard and Sarah Khoury each recorded RBIs for the Cardinals.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, No. 2 Petaluma scored seven runs in the third inning and two more in the seventh to outlast Sonoma Valley 11-9 on Tuesday.

The two runs the Trojans (10-7, 5-3) scored in the seventh broke a 9-9 tie after the Dragons (6-13, 3-7) had scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Mallory O’Keefe drove in three runs, Katrina Johnson doubled with two RBIs and Mia Vaugh had two hits and two RBIs for Petaluma.

Victoria Magnani led the Dragons with two hits and four RBIs while Natalie Broderick added three hits and an RBI.

Tennis

Maria Carrillo’s Chris Leung and Luke Negri won the NBL-Oak Doubles Tournament at Santa Rosa High on Tuesday, clinching an automatic bid to the North Coast Section Doubles Championships on Friday.

Maria Carrillo’s Chase Carter and Pranav Thyagarajan were the runners-up while Sacha Sztal and Kyle Favre from St. Vincent finished third.

Baseball

Luke Schat pitched a two-hit shutout to lead No. 6 Ukiah to a 2-0 win over No. 8 Rancho Cotate in NBL-Oak play on Thursday.

Schat struck out six with no walks in seven innings of work, helping the Wildcats move to 15-7 overall and 5-4 in league. Austin Ford doubled twice and drove in a run and Trenton Ford had two hits including a double to pace Ukiah offensively.

Lucas Hermes had a nice outing for the Cougars (10-12, 3-6) in defeat, throwing a complete game with seven hits, one earned run, a walk and four strikeouts.

No. 7 Maria Carrillo also got a complete-game gem from their ace and scored a few late runs to beat Montgomery 4-2 on Tuesday in the NBL-Oak.

Josh Volmerding struck out 10 with four hits, two runs and a walk allowed in seven innings and drove in a run for the Pumas (8-13-1, 3-6). Wesley Allen added three hits, including a double, and Carson Smith drove in two runs.

Montgomery (7-15, 1-8) starter Adrian Morales also pitched well, striking out five on nine hits with two walks and two runs in 6⅔ innings.

