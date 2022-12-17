Prep roundup: St. Vincent, Windsor boys basketball advance to tournament title games

The Windsor and St. Vincent boys basketball teams will be playing in the championship games of their respective weekend tournaments.

St. Vincent (3-2) moved to 2-0 in its Winter Showdown tournament Friday with a 53-29 win over Point Arena, while Windsor (6-4) will be playing for the Brett Callan Memorial title at Casa Grande after its 76-56 win over the host Gauchos.

Matt Kropelnicki had a monster double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds while Sebastián Andrade added nine points to lead St. Vincent, which will play San Domenico (9-0) in the title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

For Windsor, which made 12 threes on the night, Jayden Russotti scored 24 points with a trio from deep, Hayden Anderson added 17, Finn Grace 14 and Joseph Campbell 12 on four threes. The Jaguars will face reigning North Coast Section Division 5 champion Urban-San Francisco (8-1) in the Callan championship game at 6 p.m.

Casa Grande (3-4) was led by Jordan Giacomini (18 points) and Jeffrey Rice (12 points) and will face Montgomery (6-3) in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m.

The Vikings fell to Urban 41-37 in Friday’s semifinal in another tough offensive outing.

Montgomery scored just two points in the second quarter and trailed 23-13 at the half, but rallied back to tie the game at 25 early in the fourth. However, the Blues pulled away with a few buckets down the stretch to hang on for the win.

Izeyah Wright led Montgomery with 11 points and Caden DeVries added 10 for the Vikings, who will play Casa Grande for third place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Analy (8-2) will be playing in the consolation game at 3 p.m. against Washington-San Francisco after rallying in the second half for a 59-43 win over Petaluma.

The Trojans (3-3) led by 10 in the second quarter and 25-19 at the break before the Tigers outscored them 23-8 in the third quarter. Petaluma got within five early in the fourth, but a three from Gavin Reid — who led Analy with 24 points — with two minutes left in the game pushed the lead back to 10.

Reid also had eight rebounds and three steals while Syrus Palley added 12 points for the Tigers. Kieran Mannion scored 13 to pace Petaluma.

Girls soccer

Maria Carrillo suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Campolindo in the Tri Valley Classic, an elite tournament in Danville.

The Pumas drop to 5-2-3 on the year and will face a top-10 team in the state in San Clemente (7-0-2) in their next game Saturday.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.