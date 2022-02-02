Prep roundup: St. Vincent’s Tom Bonfigli earns milestone win

The all-time winningest basketball coach in Sonoma County history has added another accolade to his ever-growing collection.

Tom Bonfigli, now the head coach at St. Vincent, won his 830th career game on Monday night, 48-7 over Roseland Collegiate Prep, passing Lou Cvijanovich of Oxnard Santa Clara to move to No. 8 all-time in California boys basketball coaching history, according to Cal-Hi Sports records.

“Last night was a landmark win for me … but what it really emphasizes is I’ve had great players and really great teams,” said Bonfigli, who also coached at Cardinal Newman and Justin-Siena during his 42-year career on the sideline.

Bonfigli said the biggest thing that stands out to him about the record is the consistency of his teams throughout his coaching career. His 830 wins in 42 seasons averages to about 20 wins a year, a mark that he surpassed many times leading powerhouse teams at Cardinal Newman and Justin-Siena.

“It’s about consistency and it’s about the kids,” he said.

With seven games remaining on the schedule for the Mustangs (12-5, 0-6 NBL-Redwood), Bonfigli has a chance to move even higher on the state record list. He’s only two games behind Tom Orlich for the No. 7 spot.

Bonfigli, 68, also said Tuesday that he’ll decide after the season if he’ll continue coaching going forward. It’s still his passion, he said, but admitted that retirement has been on his mind for a few years.

“It’s not an easy thing to decide,” he said.

For now, Bonfigli and the Mustangs are focused on finishing out the regular season strong. They have a gauntlet of league games approaching against Piner, and Rancho Cotate and West County twice.

They’re also looking to add more games against Division 5 opponents to bolster their playoff resume. They’re currently 7-1 against other teams in their division and are ranked No. 11 in the North Coast Section.

In other basketball results from Monday, Rancho Cotate routed Elsie Allen 85-24 in an NBL-Redwood matchup.

Fresh off his 51-point outburst on Saturday, Andrew Pengel scored a game-high 24 points to help the Cougars improve to 9-12 overall and 4-2 in league play. Cheveyo Vega added 13 points for Rancho and Diego Flores had nine points.

Thavonh Bush led the Lobos (7-14, 1-5) with nine points.

Also on Monday, West County beat Ukiah 59-49 to improve to 13-8 overall and 4-2 in the NBL-Redwood. Gavin Reid scored a game-high 23 points for West County while Eian Macandog had 19 to lead Ukiah (11-9, 4-3).

In an NBL-Oak tilt, Windsor squeaked past Santa Rosa 36-35 thanks to 21 points from Finn Grace. The Jaguars (11-11, 4-2) move back into second place in league while Santa Rosa (10-10, 1-4) has now lost three straight and sits at the bottom of the standings.

Boys soccer

Roseland University Prep picked up its second win of the year in a 1-0 shutout of Healdsburg on Sunday in NBL-Redwood play. Tony Cerezo scored the lone goal for the Knights (2-3-3, 1-1-2) while Luis Garcia got an assist. RUP lost 2-1 to Ukiah on Monday.

With the loss, Healdsburg fell to 2-4-1 overall and 2-2-1 in league.

