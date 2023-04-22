Prep roundup: Top baseball, softball teams stay hot; Healdsburg baseball beats Analy via walk-off

Cardinal Newman baseball, Northern California’s top team, was tested by Maria Carrillo in their second meeting of North Bay League-Oak play Friday but rallied late for the sweep and to remain perfect on the year.

Analy and Healdsburg battled it out in a pitching duel in other local baseball action, with the Greyhounds coming out on top late.

In softball, top-ranked Casa Grande also stayed red hot with another huge league win. A day after Lila Partridge threw a perfect game, Georgia Moss nearly did the same but settled for a five-inning no-hitter.

Windsor softball also did most of its scoring late in a win for the second straight game.

Let’s dive into all that and more in tonight’s roundup.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4, Maria Carrillo 2

The nationally ranked Cardinals had to claw out their 19th win of the year, breaking a 2-2 tie in the sixth and then weathering a last-ditch rally by the Pumas.

Trailing 4-2 in the seventh, Maria Carrillo (9-7, 2-4) got the tying run on base with no outs but Cardinal Newman (19-0, 6-0) starter Landen Rota bounced back with consecutive strikeouts and a lineout to end it.

The Cardinals took the lead late on a two-strike, two-out single from Justice Brinson that made it 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth.

The Pumas trailed 2-0 early but rallied with solo runs in the third and fifth to tie the game. Tommy McPhee drove in the first run with an RBI single and then scored the second run on an RBI triple from Cooper Wood.

Cal Poly commit Josh Volmerding was effective in his outing but took the loss. He struck out two with two walks, four hits and two earned runs.

Brinson had a game-high two RBIs while Brady Boyd doubled with an RBI. Anane Wilson also recorded an RBI and Nate Niehaus had a double.

On the mound, Rota struck out 10 with three walks and five hits. He’s now 4-0 on the year with 37 strikeouts and an earned run average of 1.69 in 29 innings pitched.

The league-leading Cardinals will face Rancho Cotate (9-9, 2-4) in a two-game series next week while the Pumas will play second-place Windsor (12-3, 5-1) twice.

Healdsburg 2, Analy 1

The Greyhounds snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat as they scored a walk-off nonleague win over the Tigers despite managing just one hit on offense.

Healdsburg (11-5) trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, stymied all evening by Analy (6-14) starter Toby Bush, who struck out 10 with three walks and a hit allowed before being taken out after he started the seventh with a leadoff walk.

The Greyhounds’ next two batters also drew walks, loading the bases with no outs, before a passed ball allowed Alex Cyphers to scamper home from third to tie the game at 1-1. The Tigers followed with an intentional walk of Gavin Valls to reload the bases, but a pickoff attempt at first got away from the first baseman, allowing Jeremiah Michener to score from third on the error for the walk-off win.

Nova Perrill had the lone hit of the day for the Greyhounds, while Valls pitched six inning with five hits, an unearned run, six walks and eight strikeouts.

Conner Dooley had two hits to pace the Tigers on offense.

Softball

No. 1 Casa Grande 16, Justin-Siena 0 (5 innings)

It was another dominant two-way win for the Gauchos, who racked up 22 hits and got another stellar outing from their starting pitcher.

Moss carried a perfect game into the fifth before yielding a hit by pitch and a walk in the final inning. Still, the sophomore didn’t allow a hit and struck out 11 to help the Gauchos (16-3, 8-1) to their fifth straight win.

Offensively, the Gauchos got a few huge performances. They hit four home runs – two from Abby McSweeney and one apiece for Alex Giacomini and Lila Partridge – and got multi-hit days from seven players. McSweeney had three hits and four RBIs, Partridge had two with a double and three RBIs, Giacomini had three RBIs, Jamie McGaughey went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Marissa Brody went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Kyra Jensen had two hits and two RBIs and Lauren Ketchu had two hits, including a double, with an RBI.

Casa Grande inches closer to clinching its second straight regular-season title in the Vine Valley Athletic League. The Gauchos lead second-place Vintage by two games in the win column.

No. 3 Petaluma 5, American Canyon 4

The Trojans swept the Wolves in VVAL play, but it was anything but easy.

American Canyon rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the fourth but Petaluma (10-5, 5-4) retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Bella Hudson, who hit a two-run home in the first, hit a solo shot to lead off the sixth. Annabelle Locati followed later with an RBI single to make it 5-3 heading into the final inning.

The Wolves wouldn’t go away, scoring a run and getting the tying run to third but Petaluma starter Lily Pardini got a groundout to end the game. Pardini went the distance with eights hits, four earned runs, four walks and strikeouts.

Hudson was 3-for-3 at the plate and Holly Pardini had two hits, including a double, with an RBI.

No. 2 Windsor 10, Archie Williams

The Jaguars have made a habit of scoring runs late in games this week. On Friday in nonleague play, they did it again, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to turn a close game into a comfortable victory.

The half-inning before, the Falcons scored all four of their runs to make it 5-4. Windsor (8-6) had led 5-0 after three innings.

Mia Avila got it done on both ends, going 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and throwing five shutout innings to earn the win. Avila struck out five with a walk and two hits.

Offensively, Lily Caughie had two RBIs, Haley Homan went 4-for-4 with an RBI, Demi Lagourgue had two hits with an RBI and Maddie Senkowski went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.

Central Catholic 3, No. 4 Cardinal Newman 1

The Cardinals dropped a nonleague game to Sac Joaquin power Central Catholic, which got a stellar outing from starting pitcher Amaya Gustavis.

The freshman limited the Cardinals (11-6) to just two hits with two walks and five strikeouts. The Cardinals led 1-0 after one but were stymied the rest of the way.

Jordyn Johnsen had two of the Cardinals’ three hits and Callie Howard drove in their run with a sacrifice fly.

Howard also went five strong innings in the circle, allowing just three hits and one earned run with a walk and three strikeouts.

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.