Prep roundup: Top baseball teams keep up hot starts

Three of the top baseball teams in Sonoma County kept their records perfect with solid wins Thursday.

Cardinal Newman moved to 5-0 with a 3-1 win over Petaluma, Maria Carrillo improved to 6-0 thanks to a 6-2 win over San Marin and Windsor is now 4-0 following a 2-1 victory over El Cerrito.

The Cardinals and Trojans (2-4-1) battled in a pitchers’ duel until Jack Lazark and Brady Boyd each drove in solo runs to break a 1-1 tie and put Newman ahead for good.

Lazark and Boyd each had two hits, including a double with an RBI, Vero Poueu went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Anane Wilson doubled twice to pace the Cardinals’ offense. Starter Tanner Bradley earned the win, striking out 10 with three hits, four walks and an earned run allowed in five innings, while Mason Lerma earned his second save of the year with two strikeouts and a hit over the final two innings.

For Petaluma, starter Aaron Davainis went the distance with four strikeouts, three walks, nine hits and three earned runs, while Flynn Shoop hit a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth.

Maria Carrillo also broke through late in the Pumas’ win over the Mustangs, scoring five runs over the final two innings.

Tommy McPhee had three hits, including a double, with an RBI and Gio Lucchesi and Lorenzo Parker each had two hits with an RBI. Starter Josh Volmerding pushed his record to 4-0 with another stellar outing, striking out 13 with three hits, two walks and two earned runs allowed in six innings of work.

Windsor, meanwhile, did all of its scoring early, bringing home both of its runs in the first. Those two runs were enough for starter Jaxon Leo, who tossed a complete game with four strikeouts, four hits and a walk allowed.

Sonoma Valley is also off to a hot start this year and put up runs in a hurry en route to an 18-1 win over Archie Williams in five innings.

Leading the hit parade for the Dragons (5-1) were Andrew Bonfigli (3-for-3, double, four RBIs, four runs scored), Nicolas Sebastiani (2-for-2, three RBIs) and Max Harrison (1-for-4, home run, four RBIs).

Grant Boydell earned the win with four strong innings, striking out three with no walks and two hits.

Rancho Cotate battled with Rodriguez-Fairfield until the Mustangs pulled away late for a 10-2 win.

The Cougars (2-4) were within striking distance for most of the game, trailing 3-1 through four, but Rodriguez plated seven runs in the top of the seventh to put things out of reach.

Devon Laguinto went six strong innings for the Cougars, striking out a pair with seven hits, three runs and a walk allowed while Isaac Candelaria went 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace them on offense.

Justin-Siena was too much for Healdsburg to handle as the Braves scored early and often in a 10-1 win, handing the Greyhounds their first loss of the season.

Jack Domenichelli went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Sam Vanden Heuvel went 3-for-3 with a double in defeat.

Softball

St. Vincent got into the win column in convincing fashion Thursday, beating Elsie Allen 14-0 in five innings behind a no-hitter from freshman starting pitcher Makayla Bignardi.

Bignardi struck out eight with no walks or hits allowed in five innings, but a pair of errors from the Mustangs (1-3, 1-0 NBL-Redwood) kept her from a perfect game.

Johana Stone doubled with three RBIs and Ileana Jimenez went 1-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the offensive attack.

Rancho Cotate picked up its first win of the year, 7-5 over Montgomery on Thursday.

The Vikings (0-1-1) made things interesting late as they scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cougars (1-1) escaped the jam to preserve the win.

Alex Schmelzel earned the win with nine strikeouts, two earned runs and 11 hits in a complete game in the circle.

Kallie Thompson led Rancho Cotate offensively, recording a double and a triple with four RBIs, while Tiyana Hunt-Martinez added three hits, including a double, and Kayla Mahnken had two hits and scored twice.

For Montgomery, Sarah Habkirk had two hits and Jayden Cox doubled with an RBI.

Golf

St. Vincent grinded out a 265-270 win over Analy at Northwood Golf Club on Thursday.

Hudson Stipp led the Mustangs with a 47 while the Tigers’ Cambron Nevill fired a round-low one-under par 35 to earn medalist honors.

Tennis

Petaluma scored a 5-2 win over Napa in Vine Valley Athletic League play Thursday.

No. 1 singles went to Petaluma’s Andy Bai in a hard-fought 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 1-0 (10-8) win. Petaluma picked up other singles wins at No. 3 from Alan Haleblian, 6-1, 1-6, 1-0 (10-3), and No. 4 via Billy Street’s 6-1, 6-4 win.

In doubles, Petaluma won at No. 1 and No. 3. Andrew Heller and Noah Dowd took No. 1 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-5) and Veritas Boroumand and Trevor Phillips won No. 3 6-1, 6-2.