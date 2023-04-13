Prep roundup: Top-ranked Cardinal Newman baseball, Casa Grande softball secure league wins

Trap game? Not for Cardinal Newman baseball.

Fresh off winning the Boras North Invitational and being ranked as a top-15 team in the nation, the Cardinals went up to Mendocino County and beat reigning North Coast Section Division 2 champ Ukiah on Wednesday to stay unbeaten on the season and in North Bay League-Oak play.

The Cardinals weren’t the only highly ranked team with a successful day, as Casa Grande softball bounced back from its recent loss with another league win.

Here’s quick look at all the action from a relatively quiet Wednesday across the North Bay.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 9, No. 5 Ukiah 5

Tight for the first few innings, the state and nationally ranked Cardinals’ unrelenting lineup broke through with six runs in the fifth inning.

Vero Poueu led the inning off with a double, then, after two quick outs, the next six Cardinals reached base with a flurry of walks, hits and errors. Nate Niehaus, Brady Boyd and Sam Valenti all recorded RBI hits during the frame, turning a 1-1 tie into a 7-1 advantage for the Cardinals (15-0, 3-0).

Ukiah (9-3, 2-1) ace Luke Schat was credited with four of those six runs. He exited with two outs in the fourth after striking out five with three walks and six hits allowed.

Niehaus and Boyd each finished with two RBIs while Valenti, Raul Valdivia and Diego Boardman each recorded one. Starter Mason Lerma — who finished with nine strikeouts, three walks, four hits and two earned runs in five innings to earn the win — worked out of a base-loaded jam as the Wildcats looked to respond. They got one run back on an RBI single from Hunter Schnitizius and threatened for more, but Lerma got a flyout to end the threat.

The Cardinals added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh, which proved to matter as the Wildcats scored three of their own runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Schnitzius led the Wildcats with three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Canyon Loflin also drove in two runs with two hits and Nate Hoben had two RBIs with a triple.

The teams will play at Newman at 4:30 p.m. Friday to close out their two-game series.

Softball

No. 1 Casa Grande 9, Sonoma Valley 2

The top-ranked Gauchos bounced back from their weekend loss with another big win to keep pace with Vintage in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Maeve Broadhead and Alex Giacomini each hit a home run and finished with two and three RBIs, respectively. Lauren Ketchu also had two RBIs and starting pitcher Lila Partridge threw a complete game with seven strikeouts, seven hits, a walk and two earned runs for the Gauchos (12-3, 4-1).

Victoria Magnani had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Dragons (9-8, 2-5).

Boys tennis

Maria Carrillo 7, Healdsburg 0

The Pumas continued their strong season with another sweep Wednesday.

Singles wins went to No. 1 Luke Negri, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Joey Manfredi, 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Henry Nguyen, 6-0, 6-1 and No. 4 Jackson Dorr, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, No. 1 Gavin Baker and Matthew Lee won 6-0, 6-1 and No. 2 Rithik Gopalakrishnan and Liam Murray won 6-2, 6-0. Healdsburg defaulted at No. 3 doubles.

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.