Prep roundup: Top volleyball teams open league play with wins

The North Bay League’s top volleyball teams carried over their success from the pre-league season into the first week of league play this week.

Windsor and Cardinal Newman, the top teams in the NBL-Oak, are both 2-0, while Ukiah, the favorite in the NBL-Redwood, also opened 2-0.

The Jaguars and Cardinals are scheduled face each other Oct. 3 and Oct. 19. The second meeting is the last game of the regular season.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action.

Volleyball

Windsor 3, Analy 0

The Jaguars opened league play with two 3-0 sweeps, the first over Santa Rosa on Tuesday and the second over Analy on Thursday, 25-17, 25-8, 25-15.

Windsor (14-4, 2-0), ranked No. 9 in the latest Northern Region CIF rankings, was led by Taylor Boyce (15 kills, five digs), Brielle Galli (37 assists) and Haven Trechter (10 kills, nine digs). Molly Ryan added eight kills and Sydney Parlato 13 digs.

Cardinal Newman 3, Maria Carrillo 1

The Cardinals pushed their winning steak to 19 on Wednesday with a four-set road win over the Pumas, 27-29, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16, to get off to a 2-0 start in NBL-Oak play.

Julia Waller had a huge game with 19 kills, 28 assists and six aces to lead the Cardinals (19-1, 2-0). Kimberly Wilson added a double-double of 13 kills and 17 assists, while Marina Logan added nine kills, Tessa Taylor eight kills and Carol Dougherty 14 digs with five aces.

"Maria Carrillo really pushed us tonight,” Cardinal Newman head coach Daryl Kapis said. “We had to make some big adjustments in how we played tonight as we were really challenged tonight mentally and physically. Really happy how we responded after losing the first set.”

The Pumas (9-7, 1-1) were led by Sophia Heller (16 kills, 17 digs, four aces), Jordyn Volmerding (11 kills, three aces), Jubilee Kerbel (12 digs) and Melissa Mikaker (13 digs).

Santa Rosa 3, Montgomery 2

The Panthers scored their first NBL-Oak win Wednesday in a five-set thriller over the Vikings, 25-17, 25-22, 30-32, 9-25, 15-10.

Rylee Ponce had her second triple-double of the season with 23 assists, 16 kills, and 10 digs to lead Santa Rosa (8-3, 1-1). Eva Moore added 23 assists, Sidney Smelser 18 digs and Ava Lohne 16 kills.

Girls golf

Cardinal Newman 224, Rancho Cotate 301

The Cardinals got another big win on the links Thursday, beating the Cougars by 77 strokes at Foxtail South Golf Course in Rohnert Park.

Ella Foley shot a three-over par 38 to earn medalist honors, while Cardinal teammate Taryn Rubins took second overall individual with a score of 39. The Cardinals’ other counting scores came from Keely Collins (41), Layla Luci (50) and Lily Haggin (56).

For the Cougars, Ava Lewis led the way with a score of 54, followed by Marissa Adams (57), Stella Santorineos (62), KylaRae Mason (64) and Maya Morgan (64).

