Prep roundup: Top volleyball teams shine in league action

After a weekend away at tournaments, the top prep volleyball teams in the area returned to league action Tuesday and took care of business.

Cardinal Newman, Maria Carrillo and Windsor all won, and considering those three will be on a collision course in the next week, it’s perfect timing.

Analy and Cardinal Newman both picked up wins in girls golf, meanwhile, while Justin-Siena took care of Vintage in girls tennis.

And Newman boys water polo had quite the performance at the Vintage tournament, finishing second place to an incredibly tough Heritage squad.

Let’s dive into the action.

Volleyball

Windsor 3, Montgomery 0

Taylor Boyce led the Jaguars’ offense with 11 kills as Windsor swept Montgomery 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.

Aside from Boyce, Ava Rush earned 14 digs and Gracie Shaw earned 12 digs for the Jaguars.

Cardinal Newman 3, Santa Rosa 0

The Cardinals came back into NBL-Oak play with a sweep over Santa Rosa, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14.

Julia Waller led the way for Newman with eight kills, 15 assists and four aces. Carol Dougherty was right behind her with eight digs, five assists and five aces.

For Santa Rosa, Sidney Smelser earned 15 digs.

Maria Carrillo 3, Analy 1

After splitting the first two sets with the Tigers, Carrillo won a tight third set to take control and ultimately win in four sets. 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16

Sophia Heller, one of the best players in the area this season, recorded a double-double, with 17 kills and a whopping 26 digs. Audrey Marentes commanded the offensive attack for the Pumas, accounting for 29 assists on the evening.

Analy was led by Haven Serpa, who had a double-double of her own with 18 kills and 19 digs. Nevaeh Villagomez was all over the floor for the Tigers, with 23 digs in total.

Windsor goes 2-2 at weekend tournament

The Jaguars secured 2-0 wins over Analy and Sonoma Academy before falling to Ukiah 2-1. They rebounded by beating Pleasant Valley 2-1 before losing to Redwood 2-0.

Cardinal Newman goes 1-3 at weekend tournament

Newman lost to Marin Academy 2-0 before beating Bret Harte 2-0. The Cardinals finished their tournament run by losing to both Pleasant Valley and Justin-Siena 2-0.

Girls golf

Cardinal Newman 254, Santa Rosa 325

Newman saw two players score in the 40s as they beat Santa Rosa Tuesday in NBL play. Ella Foley (42) earned medalist honors, while Keely Collins (46) was right behind her on the leaderboard.

Taryn Rubins (52) Layla Luci (54) and Lauren McKeown (60) rounded out the score sheet for Newman.

For the Panthers, Cassidy Covington shot a team-low 57, followed by Annie Malaspina (61), Riley Piehl (67), Lucia Sauter (70) and Ava Heun (70).

Analy 261, Healdsburg 294

Healdsburg’s Tehya Mitchell earned medalist honors with a match-low 36, but Analy came out on top Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers were led by Payton Bunch, who shot a team-low 42. She was followed by Simran Sahni, who scored a 45. Gemma Guerra (51), Savanna Conwell (56) and Wilder Larrain (67) rounded out the score sheet for Analy.

Healdsburg saw Millie Olich and Sienna Yeilding both score a 60-even, rounding out the top scores for the Greyhounds.

Girls tennis

Justin-Siena 5, Vintage 2

The Braves earned their 65th straight win in Vine Valley Athletic League play with a win over Vintage, and improved their record to 6-2 on the year (6-0 in league).

Justin-Siena swept the doubles flight, with two of the three matches coming by way of 6-0, 6-0 scores. The Crushers’ only points came via first and third singles, where Natalie Vale beat Bryn Hogan 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8) at the top flight, while Anglica Martinez had split sets with Tatum Newell, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), before Newell retired due to sickness.

Boys water polo

Cardinal Newman traveled to the Vintage tournament over the weekend, where the Cardinals took second place in the Burgundy bracket.

Brody Hansel notched 11 goals, eight assists and 10 steals in the three games played to lead the Cardinals during their tournament run. In their opener, they withstood a late charge from San Rafael to win 5-4. They followed that up with an 8-6 victory over Marin Catholic that saw Newman score two goals in the final frame to break the 6-6 deadlock.

Mason Ballard saved seven shots in the ensuing win over San Marin, a 6-5 mark. That would take Newman to the championship game of the bracket, where they would fall to Heritage, 9-6.

The Cardinals next play Vintage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at SRJC.

