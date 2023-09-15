Prep roundup: Trio of volleyball teams close out pre-league play with wins

Maria Carrillo, Santa Rosa and Analy were among the local volleyball teams that scored wins Thursday as pre-league play comes to a close.

All three teams will head into North Bay League competition with positive win-loss records. League play in the NBL is set to start Tuesday. VVAL and NCL play began this week.

Here’s a closer look at how those teams won, with other highlights from girls golf and girls tennis.

Volleyball

Maria Carrillo 3, Rancho Cotate 2

The Pumas seem to be getting back on track, as they won their second match in a row Thursday on the heels of an extended losing streak, rallying from a two-set hole to pull out a five-set win over the Cougars, 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-11.

Sophia Heller led the attack for Maria Carrillo with 22 kills, while Katie Davis added 14 kills and four aces and Jubilee Kerbel chipped in 21 digs.

The Pumas will head into NBL-Oak play at 8-6 overall while the Cougars begin NBL-Redwood play at 2-10 overall.

Santa Rosa 3, St. Vincent 0

The Panthers wrapped up their nonleague schedule with a three-set sweep of the visiting Mustangs, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15.

Rylee Ponce had 11 assists to lead Santa Rosa, which is 7-2 heading into its NBL-Oak opener at Windsor on Tuesday.

Analy 3, Piner 0

The Tigers pushed their winning streak to three matches with a straight sets victory over the visiting Prospectors on Thursday night, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.

Leading the way for Analy (9-4), which has won six of its last seven, were Haven Serpa (10 kills, three aces), June Zamora (six kills, five aces) and Savannah Donnell (11 assists, four aces).

The Tigers open NBL-Oak play Tuesday at Cardinal Newman, which has won 17 in a row.

Girls tennis

Ukiah 7, Santa Rosa 0

The Wildcats scored a clean sweep of Santa Rosa on Thursday to push their record to 5-2 on the year.

Singles wins went to No. 1 Maritza Jacobs (4-6, 6-2, 10-8), No. 2 Nicole Muniz (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 (6-2, 6-0) and No. 4 Jennifer Fuentes (6-1, 6-3).

In doubles, No. 1 Victoria Cawthon and Tahtiana James won 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 Sarah McGrath and Sitlaly Morales won 6-0, 6-1 and No. 3 Mokee James and Caitlin Richert won Sarria 6-0, 6-2.

American Canyon 6, Petaluma 1

The Trojans fell to 1-2 in VVAL play Thursday at the hands of the Wolves.

Petaluma scored its lone win at No. 2 singles courtesy of Annie Bober, who defeated Morgan Crowell 6-3, 6-4.

Girls golf

Montgomery 302, Santa Rosa 321

The Vikings secured an NBL win at their home course of Bennett Valley over the Panthers on Thursday.

The Vikings’ Katelyn Martin and Elena Fifer shared medalist honors with scores of 56 on the par-36 front nine. Carissa Skultety (57), Kaya Vomvolakis (66) and Whitney Gorman (67) round out Montgomery’s counting scores.

Hailey White led the Panthers with a score of 61, followed by Anastasia Malaspina (62), Cassidy Covington (64), Lucia Sauter (66) and Riley Piehl (68)

Analy 261, Healdsburg 277

The Tigers continued their strong play against NBL teams Tuesday with a 16-stroke victory over the host Greyhounds at Tayman Park Golf Course in Healdsburg.

Healdsburg’s Tehya Mitchell took home medalist honors with a low score four-over par 39 with birdies on holes Nos. 1 and 3, both par threes.

Analy had three players shoot 50 or better, led by Gemma Guerra (45), Payton Bunch (46) and Simran Sahni (50). Savanna Conwell (55) and Olive Rich (65) had the other counting scores.

Healdsburg’s other counting scores belonged to Siena Yeilding (53), Milly Olch (57), Lola Hagen (63) and Zella Santana (65).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.